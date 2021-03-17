Log in
Easyknit International : Announcement DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR - (1) PRE-CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY ALTUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ("EASYKNIT") FOR ALL ISSUED SHARES OF EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT; AND (2) POSSIBLE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION FOR EASYKNIT IN RELATION TO THE SHA

03/17/2021 | 01:38am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS LIMITED 永義國際集團有限公司

(((Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED 高山企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

(1) PRE-CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

BY ALTUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR, A WHOLLY-OWNED

SUBSIDIARY OF EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

("EASYKNIT") FOR ALL ISSUED SHARES OF

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE

ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND

PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT; AND

(2) POSSIBLE VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION FOR EASYKNIT

IN RELATION TO THE SHARE OFFER

Financial Adviser to Easyknit International Holdings Limited

ALTUS CAPITAL LIMITED

Reference is made to the joint announcement issued by Easyknit International Holdings Limited ("Easyknit") and Eminence Enterprise Limited ("Eminence") dated 11 February 2021 (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, a pre-conditional voluntary cash offer by Altus Investments Limited on behalf of the Offeror, for all the issued shares of Eminence, and a possible very substantial acquisition for Easyknit in relation to the Share Offer. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

As stated in the Joint Announcement, a circular of Easyknit (the "Circular") containing, among other things, (i) brief information about the Share Offer; (ii) financial information on the Easyknit Group; (iii) financial information on the EE Group; and (iv) a notice of the Easyknit SGM was expected to be despatched to the Easyknit Shareholders on or before 1 March 2021.

As additional time is required for finalising the information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 5 March 2021.

By order of the Easyknit Board

By order of the Eminence Board

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lai Law Kau

Koon Ho Yan Candy

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date hereof, the board of Easyknit comprises Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky as executive Easyknit Directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Lau Chak Hang Charles as independent non-executive Easyknit Directors.

As at the date hereof, the board of the Offeror comprises Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky as directors.

The directors of the Offeror and Easyknit jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the EE Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the EE Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date hereof, the EE Board comprises Mr. Lai Law Kau, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim as executive EE Directors; and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive EE Directors.

The EE Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the directors of the Offeror and the Easyknit Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

In case of any inconsistency, the English version of this joint announcement shall prevail over the Chinese version.

