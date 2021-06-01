Easyknit International : Announcement DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO THE AUCTION OF CHATHAM ROAD NORTH BUILDING

CONSIDERATION
The consideration for the acquisition of the Remaining Units held by the Registered Owners to be paid by the Group is HK$34,859,749.0 (approximately 11.6% of the winning bid price) (the "Acquisition"), which will be financed by bank loan and cash from internal resources of the Group.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Registered Owners and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) (where applicable) are Independent Third Parties.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
The reasons for the Acquisition are to gain full ownership of the entire Chatham Road North Building for redevelopment and to unlock the commercial potential of the Lot which will contribute to revenue for the Group. Having evaluated the viability of the Chatham Road North Building redevelopment project on a number of factors, including financial viability, the Directors took the view that it is beneficial to proceed with the project and consider that the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP AND SUCCESS ACTIVE LIMITED
The Group is principally engaged in property investment, property development, securities investment and loan financing business.
Success Active, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands with limited liability. The principal business of Success Active is property investment mainly in the Chatham Road North Building and other property at Chatham Road which will not be part of the Auction.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratio(s) under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.
