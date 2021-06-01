Easyknit International : Announcement DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO THE AUCTION OF CHATHAM ROAD NORTH BUILDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO THE AUCTION OF

CHATHAM ROAD NORTH BUILDING

ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that Success Active Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, successfully won the bidding in respect of acquisition of the Chatham Road North Building at the Auction held on 1 June 2021. The winning price of the Chatham Road North Building is HK$300,000,000.0 which is the reserve price approved by the Lands Tribunal. The consideration of the Remaining Units to be paid by the Group is HK$34,859,749.0 (approximately 11.6% of the winning bid price).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratio(s) under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.

Reference is made to (i) the announcement issued by the Company dated 11 September 2020 (the "2020 Announcement"); and (ii) the circular of the Company dated 23 October 2020 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2020 Announcement and the Circular.

