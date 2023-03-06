CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (EATS)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 mars/March 2023) - Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every seven (7) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,305,445 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on March 8, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour sept (7) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 305 445 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 8 mars 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée : Le 9 mars/March 2023 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement : Le 10 mars/March 2023 Symb ol/Symbole : EATS NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 27785T 20 9 NEW/NOUVEA U ISIN : CA 27785T 20 9 2 Old /Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 27785T100/CA27785T1003

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.