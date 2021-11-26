Eat Beyond Global : Financial Statements - Q3
EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
.
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
1,446,634
$
1,092,156
Prepaid expenses
30,915
71,229
Marketable securities (Note 3)
2,426,746
1,654,335
Convertible notes receivables (Note 3)
150,753
403,553
$
4,055,048
$
3,221,273
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)
$
325,627
$
105,814
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 6)
7,150,859
3,296,142
Reserves
1,237,929
1,823,419
Deficit
(4,659,368)
(2,004,102)
3,729,420
3,115,459
$
4,055,047
$
3,221,273
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 6)
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 26, 2021
"Alexander Somjen"
"Ravinder Kang"
Alexander Somjen, Director
Ravinder Kang, Director
2
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Investment income
Interest earned
$
1,435
$
-
$
10,354
$
-
Realized gain on disposition of
-
-
160,825
-
marketable securities (Note 3)
Gain (loss) on fair value of marketable
(86,439)
(89,045)
134,926
163,263
securities
Total investment income (loss)
(85,004)
(89,045)
306,105
163,263
Operating expenses
Consulting fees (Note 5)
96,453
45,756
817,248
99,831
Foreign exchange (recovery) loss
(3,040)
-
925
-
Listing and transfer agent fees
36,214
3,675
57,043
3,675
Marketing and promotion
61,017
24,461
1,299,550
81,055
Office and administration
23,730
90
29,009
449
Professional fees
119,342
36,250
189,271
161,639
Share-based payments (Notes 5 and 6)
63,014
-
475,251
-
Travel
3,530
-
6,478
5,414
Wages and benefits (Note 5)
73,930
-
86,596
-
(474,190)
(125,232)
(2,961,371)
(352,063)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
(559,194)
(214,277)
(2,655,266)
(188,800)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.09)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
33,998,719
15,518,584
31,190,942
9,047,392
3
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share
Total
Number of
Share
Special
Subscriptions
Shareholders'
Shares
Capital
Warrants
Received/
Reserve
Deficit
Equity
(Receivable)
Balance, December 31, 2019
1
$
-
$
-
$
177,025
$
-
$
(44,512)
$
132,513
Incorporator share returned to
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
treasury
Private placement
15,518,510
1,768,255
-
(177,025)
-
-
1,591,230
Share issue cost
-
(104,773)
-
-
-
-
(104,773)
Agent's warrants issued
-
(54,800)
-
-
54,800
-
-
Special warrants issued for cash
-
-
1,693,930
-
-
-
1,693,930
Special warrants converted
252,200
12,610
(12,610)
-
-
-
12,610
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(188,800)
(188,800)
Balance, September 30, 2020
15,770,710
$
1,621,292
$
1,681,320
$
-
$
54,800
$
(233,312)
$
3,136,710
Balance, December 31, 2020
19,779,917
$
3,296,142
$
-
$
-
$
1,823,419
$
(2,004,102)
$
3,115,459
Private placement
541,270
920,159
-
-
211,095
-
1,131,254
Exercise of share purchase warrants
11,735,619
681,222
-
-
-
-
681,222
Exercise of stock options
1,963,000
981,500
-
-
-
-
981,500
Transfer of fair value on agent's
warrants exercised
-
54,776
-
-
(54,776)
-
-
Transfer of fair value on stock options
exercised
-
1,217,060
-
-
(1,217,060)
-
-
Share based payments
-
-
-
-
475,251
-
475,251
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,655,266)
(2,655,266)
Balance, September 30, 2021
34,019,806
$
7,150,859
$
-
$
-
$
1,237,929
$
(4,659,368)
$
3,729,420
4
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net (loss) income for the period
$
(2,655,266)
$
(188,800)
Items not affecting cash:
Foreign exchange
1,353
-
Interest receivable
(10,354)
-
Share-based payments
475,251
-
Gain (loss) on fair value of marketable securities
(134,926)
(163,263)
Realized gain on disposal of marketable securities
(160,825)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations:
Prepaid expenses
40,314
(945)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
219,814
136,674
Cash used in operating activities
(2,224,639)
(216,334)
Investing Activities
Proceeds on sale of marketable securities
420,899
-
Marketable securities
(635,758)
(550,000)
Convertible note receivable
-
(250,000)
Cash used in investing activities
(214,859)
(800,000)
Financing Activities
Shares issued for cash net
2,793,976
1,453,335
Special warrants issued for cash
-
1,681,320
Cash provided by financing activities
2,793,976
3,134,655
Change in cash during the period
354,478
2,118,321
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,092,156
132,513
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
1,446,634
$
2,250,834
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid during the period:
Interest
$
-
$
-
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
Non-cash transactions
Fair value on transfer from reserves on stock options exercised
$
1,271,836
$
-
Fair value of share purchase warrants
$
211,095
$
-
Conversion of convertible note receivable
$
261,801
$
-
Fair value of share issuance cost included in accounts payable
$
-
$
12,000
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash
$
1,242,032
$
1,191,059
Funds in brokerage account
175,890
-
Funds held in a trust
28,712
1,059,775
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,446,634
$
2,250,834
5
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
