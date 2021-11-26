Eat Beyond Global : Financial Statements - Q3

EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

. September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Cash $ 1,446,634 $ 1,092,156 Prepaid expenses 30,915 71,229 Marketable securities (Note 3) 2,426,746 1,654,335 Convertible notes receivables (Note 3) 150,753 403,553 $ 4,055,048 $ 3,221,273 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 4 and 5) $ 325,627 $ 105,814 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 6) 7,150,859 3,296,142 Reserves 1,237,929 1,823,419 Deficit (4,659,368) (2,004,102) 3,729,420 3,115,459 $ 4,055,047 $ 3,221,273

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 6)

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 26, 2021