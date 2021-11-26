Log in
Eat Beyond Global : Financial Statements - Q3

11/26/2021
EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

.

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

1,446,634

$

1,092,156

Prepaid expenses

30,915

71,229

Marketable securities (Note 3)

2,426,746

1,654,335

Convertible notes receivables (Note 3)

150,753

403,553

$

4,055,048

$

3,221,273

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)

$

325,627

$

105,814

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 6)

7,150,859

3,296,142

Reserves

1,237,929

1,823,419

Deficit

(4,659,368)

(2,004,102)

3,729,420

3,115,459

$

4,055,047

$

3,221,273

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 6)

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 26, 2021

"Alexander Somjen"

"Ravinder Kang"

Alexander Somjen, Director

Ravinder Kang, Director

2

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Investment income

Interest earned

$

1,435

$

-

$

10,354

$

-

Realized gain on disposition of

-

-

160,825

-

marketable securities (Note 3)

Gain (loss) on fair value of marketable

(86,439)

(89,045)

134,926

163,263

securities

Total investment income (loss)

(85,004)

(89,045)

306,105

163,263

Operating expenses

Consulting fees (Note 5)

96,453

45,756

817,248

99,831

Foreign exchange (recovery) loss

(3,040)

-

925

-

Listing and transfer agent fees

36,214

3,675

57,043

3,675

Marketing and promotion

61,017

24,461

1,299,550

81,055

Office and administration

23,730

90

29,009

449

Professional fees

119,342

36,250

189,271

161,639

Share-based payments (Notes 5 and 6)

63,014

-

475,251

-

Travel

3,530

-

6,478

5,414

Wages and benefits (Note 5)

73,930

-

86,596

-

(474,190)

(125,232)

(2,961,371)

(352,063)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

(559,194)

(214,277)

(2,655,266)

(188,800)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.09)

(0.03)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

33,998,719

15,518,584

31,190,942

9,047,392

3

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share

Total

Number of

Share

Special

Subscriptions

Shareholders'

Shares

Capital

Warrants

Received/

Reserve

Deficit

Equity

(Receivable)

Balance, December 31, 2019

1

$

-

$

-

$

177,025

$

-

$

(44,512)

$

132,513

Incorporator share returned to

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

treasury

Private placement

15,518,510

1,768,255

-

(177,025)

-

-

1,591,230

Share issue cost

-

(104,773)

-

-

-

-

(104,773)

Agent's warrants issued

-

(54,800)

-

-

54,800

-

-

Special warrants issued for cash

-

-

1,693,930

-

-

-

1,693,930

Special warrants converted

252,200

12,610

(12,610)

-

-

-

12,610

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(188,800)

(188,800)

Balance, September 30, 2020

15,770,710

$

1,621,292

$

1,681,320

$

-

$

54,800

$

(233,312)

$

3,136,710

Balance, December 31, 2020

19,779,917

$

3,296,142

$

-

$

-

$

1,823,419

$

(2,004,102)

$

3,115,459

Private placement

541,270

920,159

-

-

211,095

-

1,131,254

Exercise of share purchase warrants

11,735,619

681,222

-

-

-

-

681,222

Exercise of stock options

1,963,000

981,500

-

-

-

-

981,500

Transfer of fair value on agent's

warrants exercised

-

54,776

-

-

(54,776)

-

-

Transfer of fair value on stock options

exercised

-

1,217,060

-

-

(1,217,060)

-

-

Share based payments

-

-

-

-

475,251

-

475,251

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,655,266)

(2,655,266)

Balance, September 30, 2021

34,019,806

$

7,150,859

$

-

$

-

$

1,237,929

$

(4,659,368)

$

3,729,420

4

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

2021

2020

Operating Activities

Net (loss) income for the period

$

(2,655,266)

$

(188,800)

Items not affecting cash:

Foreign exchange

1,353

-

Interest receivable

(10,354)

-

Share-based payments

475,251

-

Gain (loss) on fair value of marketable securities

(134,926)

(163,263)

Realized gain on disposal of marketable securities

(160,825)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations:

Prepaid expenses

40,314

(945)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

219,814

136,674

Cash used in operating activities

(2,224,639)

(216,334)

Investing Activities

Proceeds on sale of marketable securities

420,899

-

Marketable securities

(635,758)

(550,000)

Convertible note receivable

-

(250,000)

Cash used in investing activities

(214,859)

(800,000)

Financing Activities

Shares issued for cash net

2,793,976

1,453,335

Special warrants issued for cash

-

1,681,320

Cash provided by financing activities

2,793,976

3,134,655

Change in cash during the period

354,478

2,118,321

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,092,156

132,513

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

1,446,634

$

2,250,834

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Cash paid during the period:

Interest

$

-

$

-

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

Non-cash transactions

Fair value on transfer from reserves on stock options exercised

$

1,271,836

$

-

Fair value of share purchase warrants

$

211,095

$

-

Conversion of convertible note receivable

$

261,801

$

-

Fair value of share issuance cost included in accounts payable

$

-

$

12,000

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash

$

1,242,032

$

1,191,059

Funds in brokerage account

175,890

-

Funds held in a trust

28,712

1,059,775

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,446,634

$

2,250,834

5

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 22:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
