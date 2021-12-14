Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EATS   CA27786R1038

EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

(EATS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/14 11:27:14 am
0.51 CAD   -7.27%
12:08pEAT BEYOND GLOBAL : Management Discussion and Analysis Q3
PU
12:08pEAT BEYOND GLOBAL : Interim Financial Report - Q3
PU
11:58aEAT BEYOND GLOBAL : Management Discussion and Analysis Q4
PU
Eat Beyond Global : Management Discussion and Analysis Q4

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Disclaimer

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,47  1,14  1,14 
Net income 2020 -1,96 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net cash 2020 2,75 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 29 024 480x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Aucoin Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Donald M. Robinson Chairman
Ravinder Singh Kang Independent Director
Alexander Somjen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.-76.79%15
NESTLÉ S.A.19.49%371 744
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.04%88 120
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.45%54 953
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.52%42 205
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.13%39 933