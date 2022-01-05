Log in
    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse - 01/05 04:10:00 pm
169.01 USD   -1.43%
05:35pEaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions for $600 Million
DJ
04:37pEaton Buys Royal Power Solutions for $600 Million
MT
04:32pEaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions
BU
Eaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions for $600 Million

01/05/2022 | 05:35pm EST
By Kimberly Chin

Eaton Corp. said Wednesday it has acquired Royal Power Solutions for $600 million, as the company seeks to gain a foothold in the electrification of various industries.

"The addition of Royal Power Solutions enhances our ability to capitalize on this secular growth trend across our eMobility, aerospace and electrical businesses," said Heath Monesmith, Eaton president and chief operating officer of the industrial sector, in prepared remarks.

Royal Power Solutions, which has facilities in Carol Stream, Ill., and Queretaro, Mexico, manufactures high-precision electrical connectivity components that are used in electric vehicles, energy management and the industrial and mobility markets.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1735ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 762 M - -
Net income 2021 2 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 68 344 M 68 344 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 171,46 $
Average target price 181,67 $
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Rodgers Senior Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC-2.41%68 344
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.19%154 246
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE2.92%111 210
NIDEC CORPORATION1.11%69 573
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.08%57 009
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.-2.63%39 804