Eaton : Announces Live Webcast of Annual Investor Conference on March 1

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Monday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking the 2021 Annual Investor Conference link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. A replay will also be available at the same link.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005404/en/