EATON CORPORATION PLC

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : Announces Live Webcast of Annual Investor Conference on March 1

02/15/2021 | 03:42pm EST
Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Monday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company’s business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking the 2021 Annual Investor Conference link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. A replay will also be available at the same link.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 720 M - -
Net income 2020 1 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 49 629 M 49 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128,29 $
Last Close Price 123,98 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz SVP-Global Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.20%49 629
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.86%133 311
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.04%86 666
NIDEC CORPORATION15.49%82 597
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.6.17%51 201
WEG S.A.14.43%33 885
