    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable November 30, 2021

10/27/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 878 M - -
Net income 2021 2 009 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 64 340 M 64 340 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 161,34 $
Average target price 172,86 $
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Rodgers Senior Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC35.27%64 340
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.10%141 741
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.74%91 914
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.00%64 514
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.20.13%58 046
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.25.86%36 614