Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it has earned a Leadership Level designation from CDP, the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform, for the fifth consecutive year. Despite strengthened criteria each year due to the need for urgent climate action, Eaton continues to maintain its A- rating in the climate category, making the company a top performer among industry peers.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to environmental transparency,” said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. “By participating in disclosure practices like reporting through CDP, we’re able to collectively assess our gaps as a society and work together to address the critical climate issues we face today.”

“Disclosure works, and today we should take a short pause to celebrate the dedication to transparency and accountability shown by Eaton reporting through CDP this year,” said Sherry Madera, chief executive officer, CDP. “A 1.5-degree future is still possible if the global community works in lockstep to get there.”

