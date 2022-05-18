Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Eaton Corporation plc
  News
  Summary
    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
143.38 USD   +3.17%
06:47aEaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 15th Consecutive Year by 3BL Media
BU
05/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Eaton's Price Target to $180 from $174, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/12Eaton Seeks Acquisitions
CI
Summary 
Summary

Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 15th Consecutive Year by 3BL Media

05/18/2022 | 06:47am EDT
Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 15th consecutive year by 3BL Media. The ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance among the largest companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for the work we’ve done to deliver on our mission of improving the quality of life and the environment,” said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. “Our inclusion on this list speaks volumes to the progress we’ve made in achieving our ESG objectives and we’re honored to be among the companies leading the way.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

As part of Eaton’s ongoing focus on ESG transparency and reporting, in addition to its annual Sustainability Report, last year, the company also released its first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report and its first Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 651 M - -
Net income 2022 2 581 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 57 209 M 57 209 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 85 947
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 143,38 $
Average target price 173,70 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Senior Vice President
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kurt B. McMaken SVP-Operations, Finance & Finance Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.58%57 209
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.96%96 279
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.25%75 484
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.16%51 307
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.56%37 233
AMETEK, INC.-18.21%28 044