Eaton named Johnson Controls finance chief Olivier Leonetti as its next CFO, effective Feb. 5.

Leonetti succeeds CFO Thomas Okray, who is departing the company for personal reasons.

Leonetti has served as CFO of building products and technology solutions provider Johnson Controls since November 2020. He was previously CFO of Zebra Technologies and Western Digital and has held leadership roles at Global Commercial Organization, Amgen and Dell.

He has also been a member of Eaton's board since 2019. He will step down from the role in connection with his appointment.

Johnson Controls announced Leonetti's resignation from the company on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Craig Arnold said the company expects to report strong results for the fourth quarter.

