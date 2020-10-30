Eaton : Vehicle Group launches aftermarket Detroit Truetrac differential for Ram pickup

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. … Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group has developed a Detroit Truetrac® differential for late-model Ram® half-ton pickup trucks.

Detroit Truetrac, which automatically engages depending on road conditions, offers Ram owners improved handling, better off-road performance and increased stability while towing. It will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020 for 2011 to current model year V-6 and V-8 Ram models.

'Eaton's aftermarket team continues to listen to feedback from our customers, and we are excited to add this product to our portfolio,' said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton's Vehicle Group. 'This Detroit Truetrac will allow Ram owners to seamlessly improve the traction and performance of their truck.'

Detroit Truetrac is a helical-gear-style, limited-slip differential that maximizes wheel traction and enhances driving characteristics. It's maintenance-free and features smooth, automatic operation in forward and reverse.

Detroit Truetrac operates as a standard differential under normal driving conditions, allowing for unobtrusive operation. When a wheel encounters a loss of traction or the terrain changes, the helical-shaped gears mesh with increasing force, transferring torque to the high-traction wheel until wheel spin is slowed or completely stopped. When the vehicle exits the low-traction situation, the differential seamlessly resumes normal operation.

Learn more about Eaton's Detroit Truetrac differential for Ram pickups.

More information about Eaton's performance aftermarket products can be found at www.eatonperformance.com.

