EATON CORPORATION PLC

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : awarded U.S. Department of Energy grant to advance electric grid cyber resilience

09/24/2020

Under the Department of Energy grant, Eaton will address the security gap at the edge-level of the power system through threat detection and real-time warning of potential conditions threatening grid stability and business integrity.

Eaton's electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today's most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees.

Contacts
Hilary Spittle, (440) 523-5352
Regina Parundik, (412) 559-1614

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 19:14:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 260 M - -
Net income 2020 1 361 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 39 522 M 39 522 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.29%39 522
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.19%106 643
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.62%64 451
NIDEC CORPORATION26.96%53 881
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-16.22%38 180
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION4.99%24 675
