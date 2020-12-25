Eaton : helps China complete massive clean energy infrastructure project for ultra-high-voltage electricity transmission advancing energy transit

December 17, 2020

Qinghai-Henan transmission project set to reduce annual CO2 emissions by 29.6 million tons and significantly alleviate the energy shortage in central China

Eaton manufactures and expedites installation of critical power management equipment under strict protection disciplines during COVID-19 crisis

Eaton capacitors enable long-distance transmission of renewable energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

PITTSBURGH …By 2035, half of global power generation will be from renewable energy resources, and power management company Eaton is helping the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) add more renewables to its grid. As the COVID-19 situation improved in China, Eaton helped move the Qinghai-Henan ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHV) project forward with the rapid delivery and commissioning of capacitors. Once completed, the project will be the world's first UHV transmission system designed for the outward transmission of clean energy.