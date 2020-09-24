Log in
Eaton : helps Southern California Edison streamline renewable integration process and meet clean energy goals

09/24/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

September 22, 2020

  • Southern California Edison uses Eaton grid planning and modeling software to help public quickly determine feasibility of new distributed energy projects
  • Eaton grid planning software yields analysis 20 times faster than other commercially available technology

PITTSBURGH, PA … Power management company Eaton is making it easier to add renewables to Southern California Edison's grid and help the utility double the amount of carbon-free electricity supplied to the grid to 80 percent by 2030. The utility is using Eaton's CYME Integration Capacity Analysis software to automate the process of determining the amount of additional distributed energy resources (DER) that can be added to the electrical grid.

Half of the world's electricity will come from renewable resources by 2035 and regulations like California's Distributed Resource Plan (DRP) require utilities to publicly share available capacity for DER additions. In order to minimize grid impact and encourage rapid growth of renewables and energy storage, utilities need to provide the public with quick and easy access to information regarding the grid's ability to integrate renewable projects. Eaton's software addresses these challenges and helps automate the analysis for Southern California Edison's online DRP portal.

'Automating this analysis is a huge step forward that significantly reduces the time and cost of integrating renewables onto the grid,' said Ben Wallace, Vice President of Intelligent Solution Sales for Eaton's energy automation solutions. 'Eaton's strength in grid planning is providing utility customers like Southern California Edison with industry-first technology that reduces the complexity of DER integration and helps advance the energy transition.'

Eaton's solution provides precise, multi-constraint and model-based analysis 20 times faster than other software commercially available today, helping utilities quickly perform accurate and efficient assessment of generation or load hosting capacity. Eaton's CYME software creates a digital twin of the grid, while its Integration Capacity Analysis tool analyzes multiple system conditions to see if current infrastructure can support additional distributed energy resources.

To learn more about how Eaton is helping utilities save time and money while advancing renewable energy integration, visit Eaton.com/GridModernization.

Eaton's electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today's most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees.

Contact
Hilary Spittle, (440) 523-5352
Regina Parundik, (412) 559-1614

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 19:14:06 UTC
