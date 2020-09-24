Eaton : helps Southern California Edison streamline renewable integration process and meet clean energy goals

September 22, 2020

Southern California Edison uses Eaton grid planning and modeling software to help public quickly determine feasibility of new distributed energy projects

Eaton grid planning software yields analysis 20 times faster than other commercially available technology

PITTSBURGH, PA … Power management company Eaton is making it easier to add renewables to Southern California Edison's grid and help the utility double the amount of carbon-free electricity supplied to the grid to 80 percent by 2030. The utility is using Eaton's CYME Integration Capacity Analysis software to automate the process of determining the amount of additional distributed energy resources (DER) that can be added to the electrical grid.

Half of the world's electricity will come from renewable resources by 2035 and regulations like California's Distributed Resource Plan (DRP) require utilities to publicly share available capacity for DER additions. In order to minimize grid impact and encourage rapid growth of renewables and energy storage, utilities need to provide the public with quick and easy access to information regarding the grid's ability to integrate renewable projects. Eaton's software addresses these challenges and helps automate the analysis for Southern California Edison's online DRP portal.

'Automating this analysis is a huge step forward that significantly reduces the time and cost of integrating renewables onto the grid,' said Ben Wallace, Vice President of Intelligent Solution Sales for Eaton's energy automation solutions. 'Eaton's strength in grid planning is providing utility customers like Southern California Edison with industry-first technology that reduces the complexity of DER integration and helps advance the energy transition.'

Eaton's solution provides precise, multi-constraint and model-based analysis 20 times faster than other software commercially available today, helping utilities quickly perform accurate and efficient assessment of generation or load hosting capacity. Eaton's CYME software creates a digital twin of the grid, while its Integration Capacity Analysis tool analyzes multiple system conditions to see if current infrastructure can support additional distributed energy resources.

