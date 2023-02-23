Advanced search
EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15:35 2023-02-23 am EST
171.45 USD   +0.08%
Eaton Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend by 6.2%
DJ
10:43aEaton increases quarterly dividend by 6%
BU
02/13Insider Sell: Eaton Corp
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eaton increases quarterly dividend by 6%

02/23/2023 | 10:43am EST
Dividend payable March 24, 2023

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per ordinary share, an increase of 6% over its last quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EATON CORPORATION PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 695 M - -
Net income 2022 2 450 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 68 130 M 68 130 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 85 947
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 171,31 $
Average target price 179,53 $
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Senior Vice President
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Rodgers Senior Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.15%68 130
KEYENCE CORPORATION10.72%102 506
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.58%90 904
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.32%47 026
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)16.39%34 841
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.12.09%33 165