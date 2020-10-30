Eaton : joins ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance as founding member, advances advocacy for a global cybersecurity standard and industry collaboration

Log in
10/30/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, PA … Power management company Eaton announced today it has joined the International Society of Automation (ISA) Global Cybersecurity Alliance, expanding its partnerships and strengthening cybersecurity across industry. Eaton's work to advance cybersecurity encourages industry collaboration, education and adoption of a global standard to create trusted, connected environments.

With 95 percent of CIOs expecting cybersecurity threats to increase and impact their organizations, the challenge of cybersecurity is universal. (Source: Gartner) To support a more cybersecure world, Eaton is partnering with industry organizations.

'There is a critical need to fast-track the development of global cybersecurity standards and partnering with organizations like the ISAGCA will help make it happen,' said Michael Regelski, senior vice president, R&D for Intelligent Power Management Solutions and chief technology officer, Electrical Sector at Eaton. 'Industry collaboration is a core aspect of our proactive and comprehensive enterprise-wide approach to cybersecurity.'

Eaton joined the ISAGCA along with global safety science organization UL as a further step in fostering advocacy for consistent global standards and practices across industries.

'UL is a strong proponent of cybersecurity collaboration and compliance based on global industry standards and best practices, which is embodied by the ISAGCA and important family of IEC 62443 standards,' said Isabelle Noblanc, global vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security division. 'As part of the alliance, we look forward to advancing and helping secure industry 4.0.'

Eaton will host a virtual panel discussion on global standards including its experts as well as leaders from the ISAGCA, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and UL as part of its Cybersecurity Perspectives conference kicking off on October 26. Learn more about Eaton's Cybersecurity Perspectives program.

Eaton's electrical business is a global leader with deep regional application expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, backup power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; and harsh and hazardous environment solutions. Through end-to-end services, channel and an integrated digital platform and insights Eaton is powering what matters across industries and around the world, helping customers solve their most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees.

Contacts
Hilary Spittle, (440) 523-5352
Regina Parundik, (412) 559-1614

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 16:29:01 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 306 M - -
Net income 2020 1 382 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 41 698 M 41 698 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,83x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 110,45 $
Last Close Price 104,22 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.03%41 698
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.40%112 749
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.91%63 925
NIDEC CORPORATION47.02%61 737
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.50%38 509
WEG S.A.130.90%29 085
