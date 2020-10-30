Eaton : joins ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance as founding member, advances advocacy for a global cybersecurity standard and industry collaboration

PITTSBURGH, PA … Power management company Eaton announced today it has joined the International Society of Automation (ISA) Global Cybersecurity Alliance, expanding its partnerships and strengthening cybersecurity across industry. Eaton's work to advance cybersecurity encourages industry collaboration, education and adoption of a global standard to create trusted, connected environments.

With 95 percent of CIOs expecting cybersecurity threats to increase and impact their organizations, the challenge of cybersecurity is universal. (Source: Gartner) To support a more cybersecure world, Eaton is partnering with industry organizations.

'There is a critical need to fast-track the development of global cybersecurity standards and partnering with organizations like the ISAGCA will help make it happen,' said Michael Regelski, senior vice president, R&D for Intelligent Power Management Solutions and chief technology officer, Electrical Sector at Eaton. 'Industry collaboration is a core aspect of our proactive and comprehensive enterprise-wide approach to cybersecurity.'

Eaton joined the ISAGCA along with global safety science organization UL as a further step in fostering advocacy for consistent global standards and practices across industries.

'UL is a strong proponent of cybersecurity collaboration and compliance based on global industry standards and best practices, which is embodied by the ISAGCA and important family of IEC 62443 standards,' said Isabelle Noblanc, global vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security division. 'As part of the alliance, we look forward to advancing and helping secure industry 4.0.'

Eaton will host a virtual panel discussion on global standards including its experts as well as leaders from the ISAGCA, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and UL as part of its Cybersecurity Perspectives conference kicking off on October 26. Learn more about Eaton's Cybersecurity Perspectives program.

