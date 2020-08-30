Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eaton Corporation plc    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eaton : launches first-of-its-kind capacitor recycling program as part of effort to drive a more circular economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

GREENWOOD, S.C. … Power management company Eaton today announced it has launched a new recycling program based out of its Emerald Road facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, that allows customers to responsibly dispose of aged, obsolete or damaged power capacitor units. The program includes onsite material pickup and supports any unit, regardless of age, original manufacturer or condition.

'At our site, we concentrate our efforts on several environmental variables within our direct control such as the materials we use, the efficiency of our equipment and the water and energy consumption at our plants,' said Gordon Pettersen, product manager, capacitors, Eaton. 'Now we're expanding our focus to include end-of-life management of equipment.'

The program was initiated after the team received customer interest in a recycling program, which aligns with Eaton's broader effort to help its customers reach their sustainability goals. 'It became very clear that this was something our customers were hungry for,' said Pettersen. 'We started drilling down into what exactly customers wanted in a recycling service and received plenty of feedback around site pickup and the ability to recycle any unit. That's how we designed our program.'

The capacitor unit recycling process will vary depending on the material, construction and age of the unit. Where applicable, recovery of capacitor dielectric fluid will be collected and introduced into re-refining operations to become an ingredient in oil-based products. Metals such as steel, stainless-steel, aluminum and internal wires will be sorted, shredded and melted and will undergo purification processes for future use in steel and non-ferrous goods manufacturing. And although some materials will be incinerated, this will only be used if the heat generated by incineration is collected and used to create more energy than was required for the incineration process.

This program is an example of how Eaton is driving the movement to a circular economy- one that is aimed at eliminating waste and making the best use of natural resources. It is also in alignment with Eaton's recently announced sustainability goals, which include the company's commitment to science-based targets and its intention to become carbon neutral in its operations by 2030. Over the same time period, Eaton also aims to certify 100 percent of its manufacturing facilities as zero waste-to-landfill-a designation Eaton sites earn when they achieve a landfill waste diversion rate of 98 percent or more through reuse, composting, recycling or other means. The Emerald Road facility in Greenwood reached zero waste-to-landfill status in 2018.

'We are excited to provide this recycling program as it truly fills a critical need within the industry,' said Randy Gazdecki, product line manager, capacitors, Eaton. 'By leveraging our facility's successes, we are able to offer a comprehensive program that completes the life cycle of our product.'

The Emerald Road facility in Greenwood produces capacitor units, switches, assembled equipment and network protector products for utilities and other industrial companies. It has 215 employees.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

Contact: Margaret Hagan, 440-523-4343, MargaretHagan@Eaton.com

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 19:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EATON CORPORATION PLC
03:55pEATON : launches first-of-its-kind capacitor recycling program as part of effort..
PU
02:35pEATON : new GFX machine dynamics sensor delivers motion, position and navigation..
PU
08/20EATON : Wireless mobile control solutions product announcement | Eaton
PU
08/17EATON : Ranks on 2020 Top 50 Employers List by STEM Workforce Diversity Magazine
BU
08/13EATON CORPORATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09EATON : delivers intelligent power innovation with predictive monitoring of low-..
PU
08/09EATON : InfiniTrac electronic limited slip differential delivers optimized perfo..
PU
07/29Pandemic Spoils Food Industry Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/29Blue Apron, Scotts Miracle-Gro Benefit From Stay-at-Home Measures -- Earnings..
DJ
07/29EATON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 260 M - -
Net income 2020 1 382 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 41 414 M 41 414 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 105,09 $
Last Close Price 103,51 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
William W. Blausey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ramanath Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.78%41 414
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.93%99 247
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.75%66 866
NIDEC CORPORATION16.85%48 779
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.75%42 220
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION14.48%27 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group