EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : names Bo Yang president of Vehicle Group and eMobility, APAC region

10/13/2020 | 11:05am EDT

GALESBURG, Mich. … Power management company Eaton today announced that Bo Yang has been named president, APAC, Vehicle Group and eMobility. In this new role, he will be located in Shanghai, China, and continue to report to João Faria, president, Vehicle Group, Eaton. Yang will expand his responsibilities for the Vehicle and eMobility businesses to include the entire APAC region, with direct oversight for operations, sales performance, market development and revenue growth.

'Bo's had a tremendous impact on our business since joining Eaton,' said Faria. 'His proven track record, combined with his global experience, market knowledge and technical expertise make him the right fit for this role.'

Yang joined Eaton's Vehicle Group in January 2019 as vice president and general manager of China for the Vehicle Group and eMobility. Prior to his time at Eaton, Yang worked for BorgWarner, where he was general manager, Emissions & Thermal Systems, in China. He also spent 14 years with Navistar in the U.S. and China, where he held various leadership positions. He began his career with the Ford Motor Company as a research engineer in Detroit, Michigan.

Yang holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in Illinois; a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee; and a master's in automotive engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. He also holds a bachelor's degree in power machinery engineering from Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, China.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 15:04:02 UTC

