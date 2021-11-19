Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Harold V. Jones has been named chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System (EBS), effective December 1. Jones will continue to report to Eaton Chairman and CEO Craig Arnold.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005120/en/

Eaton names Harold V. Jones company’s first chief sustainability officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Harold has led Eaton’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives since 2011,” said Arnold. “Elevating his position to chief sustainability officer reflects the impact Harold’s leadership has had on our company over the past decade and further strengthens our commitment to our mission—to improve the quality of life for people and the environment through intelligent power management.”

Under Jones’ leadership, the company announced its 2030 Sustainability Targets—which include becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2030—published its first-ever Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, and became a participant of the U.N. Global Compact. During his tenure, Eaton has also been named one of the 100 best corporate citizens by 3BL media, included on the FTSE4Good Index Series five years in a row, and ranked among America’s most JUST companies by JUST Capital.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005120/en/