Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eaton Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eaton names Harold V. Jones company's first chief sustainability officer

11/19/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Harold V. Jones has been named chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System (EBS), effective December 1. Jones will continue to report to Eaton Chairman and CEO Craig Arnold.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005120/en/

Eaton names Harold V. Jones company’s first chief sustainability officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Eaton names Harold V. Jones company’s first chief sustainability officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Harold has led Eaton’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives since 2011,” said Arnold. “Elevating his position to chief sustainability officer reflects the impact Harold’s leadership has had on our company over the past decade and further strengthens our commitment to our mission—to improve the quality of life for people and the environment through intelligent power management.”

Under Jones’ leadership, the company announced its 2030 Sustainability Targets—which include becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2030—published its first-ever Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, and became a participant of the U.N. Global Compact. During his tenure, Eaton has also been named one of the 100 best corporate citizens by 3BL media, included on the FTSE4Good Index Series five years in a row, and ranked among America’s most JUST companies by JUST Capital.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EATON CORPORATION PLC
06:46aEaton names Harold V. Jones company's first chief sustainability officer
BU
11/18EATON : introduces Master Differential Install Kits to simplify installation of Eaton afte..
PU
11/18EATON : leverages cylinder deactivation and exhaust thermal management technologies to red..
PU
11/10EATON CORPORATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09INSIDER SELL : Eaton Corp
MT
11/09Eaton Introduces Master Differential Install Kits to Simplify Installation of Eaton Aft..
CI
11/09EATON : Department of Defense selects Eaton to manufacture sensors for critical naval appl..
PU
11/08EATON : delivers lithium-ion innovation to enhance resiliency of critical infrastructure i..
PU
11/04Berenberg Bank Adjusts Eaton PT to $200 From $190, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/04Oppenheimer Adjusts Eaton's Price Target to $185 From $175, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EATON CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 766 M - -
Net income 2021 2 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 69 085 M 69 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 173,32 $
Average target price 179,25 $
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Rodgers Senior Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC44.08%69 085
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.76%156 032
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE34.96%100 557
NIDEC CORPORATION2.50%68 057
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.34%56 534
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.36.34%39 987