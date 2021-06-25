Log in
    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : Acquires a 50 Percent Stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric's Busway Business

06/25/2021 | 06:46am EDT
  • Agreement expands Eaton’s power distribution portfolio in the Asia-Pacific market
  • Positions Eaton to better serve customers in high-growth data center and premier commercial markets

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s busway business, which manufactures and markets busway products in China and had sales of $60 million in 2020.

“This strategic agreement with YiNeng marks an exciting milestone for both of our companies,” said Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector and Corporate China, Eaton. “The combination of YiNeng’s busway capabilities and strong presence in China with Eaton’s broad power distribution and power quality portfolio enables us to expand packaged solutions that meet the needs of customers in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Jiangsu YiNeng Electric is a leading Chinese electrical equipment manufacturer. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Jiangsu, China, the company serves the data center, infrastructure, commercial building, telecommunications, and industrial segments.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 94,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
