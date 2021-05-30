Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Eaton Corporation plc
  News
  Summary
    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Eaton : named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 14th consecutive year by 3BL Media

05/30/2021 | 07:36am EDT
May 28, 2021

CLEVELAND … Power management company Eaton announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 14th consecutive year by 3BL Media (formally CR Magazine). The ranking serves as a benchmark for companies working to improve transparency and performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices.

'It's deeply rooted in our culture that how we get our results is just as important as the results themselves,' said Harold Jones, executive vice president, Eaton Business System and Sustainability, Eaton. 'Our ESG performance is an important factor in how we measure ourselves as company. We're once again honored to be alongside others setting the example as great corporate citizens.'

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list ranks companies on the Russell 1000 Index. The ranking considers 146 ESG factors across the following pillars: climate change, employees, environment, ESG performance, financial, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Contact: Kurt Eyman, +1 440.523.5332

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 11:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 971 M - -
Net income 2021 2 058 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 57 882 M 57 882 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 157,10 $
Last Close Price 145,25 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Rodgers Senior Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.90%57 882
KEYENCE CORPORATION-5.90%120 433
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.41%88 246
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.20%67 652
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.06%57 385
AMETEK, INC.11.71%31 197