Eaton : new GFX machine dynamics sensor delivers motion, position and navigational sensing from one compact device

08/30/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

August 26, 2020

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. … Power management company Eaton today announced the launch of its GFX machine dynamics sensor, a two-in-one device combining the functionality of a global positioning system (GPS) and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) in one compact package. With the ability to monitor machine location, speed, acceleration, direction, tilt, pitch and roll, the GFX device can help keep operators and their machinery safe and productive.

The GFX device monitors machine dynamics data that can be used to help maintain safe vehicle operation and maximize efficiency. For example, the acceleration, angular rate and magnetic field data can help avoid rollover accidents on uneven terrain, while true ground speed data and geopositioning can help optimize operations such as seeding, harvesting and earthmoving.

'As off-highway machinery becomes smarter and more dynamic, the need to track vehicle performance and equipment usage is only growing,' said Brent Schenk, global product manager, Dynamic Machine Control, Hydraulics Group, Eaton. 'The GFX machine dynamics sensor provides added intelligence to help users operate their machinery safely and more efficiently while enabling better control of intelligent machine functions.'

As a two-in-one device, the GFX eliminates the need to source and integrate multiple components. It also offers space and cost savings over the separate devices that would be needed to perform the same functions.

With a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, the GFX machine dynamics sensor is ideal for the rugged environments in which off-highway equipment operates. The device also features a dustproof and waterproof design rated to IP67, making it suitable for open-cab machinery.

For more information about the Eaton GFX machine dynamics sensor, visit Eaton.com/GFX.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 95,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Contact (for journalist enquiries)
Lindsay Schleisman, 952-937-7462

Disclaimer

Eaton Corporation plc published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 18:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
