Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eaton Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eaton to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on February 4, 2022

01/20/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Friday, February 4, 2022, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss fourth quarter 2021 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available at the same link.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 87,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EATON CORPORATION PLC
01/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Eaton's Price Target to $191 From $190, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/07EATON : joins Samsung's SmartThings Energy platform, enabling smarter, more efficient home..
PU
01/07UBS Adjusts Eaton Price Target to $197 From $189, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/06Energy Stocks Extending 2022 Rally as WTI Crude Oil Briefly Tops $80 Per Barrel
MT
01/06Energy Stocks Surging as WTI Crude Oil Nears $80 Per Barrel
MT
01/05Eaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions for $600 Million
DJ
01/05Eaton Buys Royal Power Solutions for $600 Million
MT
01/05Eaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions
BU
01/05Eaton Corporation plc acquired Royal Die & Stamping Co., Inc. from Industrial Growth Pa..
CI
01/03Vertical Adjusts Eaton's Price Target to $193 From $180, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EATON CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 780 M - -
Net income 2021 2 132 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 65 127 M 65 127 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float -
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 163,39 $
Average target price 182,81 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Senior Vice President
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Rodgers Senior Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC-3.58%65 127
KEYENCE CORPORATION-14.15%131 722
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-7.50%100 387
NIDEC CORPORATION-13.65%59 734
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.10%56 468
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.-8.99%36 617