    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Eaton : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 2, 2021

10/19/2021 | 06:47am EDT
Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce third quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available at the same link.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on EATON CORPORATION PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 911 M - -
Net income 2021 2 074 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 64 312 M 64 312 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EATON CORPORATION PLC
Eaton Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EATON CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 161,27 $
Average target price 172,86 $
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joe Rodgers Senior Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC34.38%64 312
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.90%142 694
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.96%91 796
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.70%63 376
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.16%57 251
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.25.59%36 547