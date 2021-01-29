Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
Eaton : to Buy Tripp Lite for $1.65 Billion

01/29/2021 | 07:17am EST
By Dave Sebastian

Eaton Corp. PLC said it has agreed to buy Tripp Lite, a supplier of power and connectivity products, for $1.65 billion, a deal that would expand Eaton's power-quality business in the Americas.

"The acquisition of Tripp Lite will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed [information-technology] product portfolio and expand our single-phase [uninterruptible power supply] business," said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer for Eaton's electrical-sector segment.

The power-management company expects to close the transaction in mid-2021, it said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 0717ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 721 M - -
Net income 2020 1 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 47 351 M 47 351 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig Arnold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Fearon Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Planning Officer
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Bernard Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC-4.39%47 351
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.45%132 874
NIDEC CORPORATION11.06%80 928
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.65%80 358
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.06%48 605
WEG S.A.16.15%34 006
