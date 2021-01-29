Eaton : to Buy Tripp Lite for $1.65 Billion

By Dave Sebastian

Eaton Corp. PLC said it has agreed to buy Tripp Lite, a supplier of power and connectivity products, for $1.65 billion, a deal that would expand Eaton's power-quality business in the Americas.

"The acquisition of Tripp Lite will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed [information-technology] product portfolio and expand our single-phase [uninterruptible power supply] business," said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer for Eaton's electrical-sector segment.

The power-management company expects to close the transaction in mid-2021, it said.

