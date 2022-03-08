Log in
    ETN   IE00B8KQN827

EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
  Report
Eaton to Participate in the BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference on March 15

03/08/2022 | 06:46am EST
Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference in London on Tuesday, March 15, at 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Mr. Arnold will participate in a fireside chat and answer questions from investors.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EATON CORPORATION PLC
06:46aEaton to Participate in the BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference on March 15
BU
03/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Eaton Price Target to $176 From $189, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/02RBC Raises Price Target on Eaton to $156 From $153, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
03/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Eaton to $180 From $195, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
03/01EATON : Tom Okray, Executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer
PU
03/01EATON : Harold Jones, Chief sustainability officer and EVP Eaton Business System
PU
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Eaton Corporation plc - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
02/28EATON CORP PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23EATON CORP PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/23Eaton Increases Quarterly Dividend 7% to $0.81 a Share, Payable March 31 to Shareholder..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on EATON CORPORATION PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 502 M - -
Net income 2022 2 569 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 58 253 M 58 253 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 85 947
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 145,79 $
Average target price 179,55 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Arnold Senior Vice President
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raja Ramana Macha Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kurt B. McMaken SVP-Operations, Finance & Finance Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.33%58 253
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.33%108 798
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.25%80 733
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.50%54 434
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.21%46 302
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-22.87%30 739