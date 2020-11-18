Eaton : to Participate in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Industrials Conference December 4, 2020

Log in
EATON CORPORATION PLC

(ETN)
11/18/2020 | 04:30pm EST

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
