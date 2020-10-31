Log in
EATON VANCE CORP.

(EV)
  Report
ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - VRTU, AMAG, EV, CBMG

10/31/2020 | 07:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share. If you are a Virtusa shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options:  https://halpersadeh.com/actions/virtusa-corporation-vrtu-stock-merger-baring-asia/.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share in cash. If you are an AMAG shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options:  https://halpersadeh.com/actions/amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-stock-merger-covis/.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Morgan Stanley. If you are an Eaton Vance shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options:  https://halpersadeh.com/actions/eaton-vance-corp-ev-stock-merger-morgan-stanley/.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. If you are a Cellular Biomedicine shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg-stock-merger/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-merger-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--vrtu-amag-ev-cbmg-301164336.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

