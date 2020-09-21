Eaton Vance Announces Upcoming Retirement of Asian Business Unit Head

SINGAPORE, 21 September 2020 - Eaton Vance Management International (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (Eaton Vance Asia), a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), today reported that Rob White, President, Senior Credit Market Specialist, has announced his intention to retire in the first quarter of 2021, after a 40-year career in the investment management industry

Mr. White, 60, joined EVMI in 2010 to lead the company's newly formed Singapore- based subsidiary to lead product management, business development, client service and investment analysis for Eaton Vance credit-related strategies in Asia. Previously, he worked for Banquo Credit Management LLP, where he established the Singapore office to develop and service institutional client and consultant relationships in the pan Asian region. Mr. White earned a BSc (Hon) in Financial Services & Associateship

from Manchester University.

"Rob's leadership, experience and positive energy will be greatly missed," said Tjalling Halbertsma, Managing Director, EVMI. "He travelled extensively throughout Asia during his tenure and helped to put Eaton Vance on the map. Rob opened our offices in Singapore and Tokyo and built respectable growing businesses, established strong client relationships and hired exceptional talent in these regions."

Eaton Vance is committed to the Asia region and the opportunity to continue to grow the business. The company will build upon the momentum created by Mr. White and has initiated a search for his successor.