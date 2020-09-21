Eaton Vance Announces Upcoming Retirement of Asian Business Unit Head
SINGAPORE, 21 September 2020 - Eaton Vance Management International (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (Eaton Vance Asia), a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), today reported that Rob White, President, Senior Credit Market Specialist, has announced his intention to retire in the first quarter of 2021, after a 40-year career in the investment management industry
Mr. White, 60, joined EVMI in 2010 to lead the company's newly formed Singapore- based subsidiary to lead product management, business development, client service and investment analysis for Eaton Vance credit-related strategies in Asia. Previously, he worked for Banquo Credit Management LLP, where he established the Singapore office to develop and service institutional client and consultant relationships in the pan Asian region. Mr. White earned a BSc (Hon) in Financial Services & Associateship
from Manchester University.
"Rob's leadership, experience and positive energy will be greatly missed," said Tjalling Halbertsma, Managing Director, EVMI. "He travelled extensively throughout Asia during his tenure and helped to put Eaton Vance on the map. Rob opened our offices in Singapore and Tokyo and built respectable growing businesses, established strong client relationships and hired exceptional talent in these regions."
Eaton Vance is committed to the Asia region and the opportunity to continue to grow the business. The company will build upon the momentum created by Mr. White and has initiated a search for his successor.
About Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of 31 July 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of US$507.4 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, eatonvance.co.uk.
Eaton Vance Management (International) Limited (EVMI), a subsidiary of Eaton Vance, is registered in England and Wales. Registered Office: 125 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1AR. EVMI is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.
# # #
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Eaton Vance Corporation published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 16:54:06 UTC