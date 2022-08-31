Log in
    EOI   US2782741050

EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(EOI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-08-31 pm EDT
15.52 USD   -0.10%
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

08/31/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their August distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the August distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s August distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through August 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0111

10.10%

$0.0614

5.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.8155

67.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0984

89.90%

$0.3276

27.20%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$1.2045

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

10.20%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

8.08%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-4.76%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

6.73%

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1373

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1724

15.70%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4086

37.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1373

100.00%

$0.5174

47.10%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$1.0984

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

10.81%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

9.13%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-19.98%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

5.32%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0760

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions

for the

Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0043

5.60%

$0.0201

3.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4280

70.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0717

94.40%

$0.1599

26.30%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.6080

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

6.93%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

10.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-11.89%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

6.16%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1626

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current

Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0470

28.90%

$0.4618

28.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1156

71.10%

$1.1642

71.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$1.6260

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

10.25%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

7.77%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-7.25%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

5.83%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1792

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the

Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0742

41.40%

$0.5197

29.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2491

13.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1050

58.60%

$1.0232

57.10%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$1.7920

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

9.24%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

8.63%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-15.73%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

6.47%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1080

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0076

7.00%

$0.0432

5.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1020

11.80%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0887

82.20%

$0.7071

81.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0117

10.80%

$0.0117

1.40%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.8640

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

6.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

9.11%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-9.14%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

5.32%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1108

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0042

3.80%

$0.0177

2.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0413

4.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1066

96.20%

$0.8274

93.30%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.8864

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

8.01%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

9.85%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-11.62%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

5.75%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0929

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current

Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0072

7.70%

$0.0418

4.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0857

92.30%

$0.8872

95.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$0.9290

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

9.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

9.21%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-10.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

6.90%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0727

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0111

15.20%

$0.0570

9.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1117

9.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0616

84.80%

$0.4129

71.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.5816

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

4.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

9.60%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-12.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

5.60%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1300

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0567

43.60%

$0.3697

28.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1483

11.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0733

56.40%

$0.7820

60.20%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$1.3000

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

7.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

8.60%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-14.82%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

6.45%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0689

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0090

13.10%

$0.0452

6.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0847

12.30%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0599

86.90%

$0.5591

81.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.6890

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

7.60%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

9.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-10.81%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

7.18%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)

Distribution Period:

August- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0708

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions

for the
Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0007

1.00%

$0.0011

0.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0701

99.00%

$0.5653

99.80%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.5664

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1

4.27%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2

8.36%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3

-11.79%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4

4.88%

 
 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2022

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2022

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,95x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 622 M 622 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 49,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 66,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,53
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Edward James Perkin President
George J. Gorman Chairman
Richard F. Froio Chief Compliance Officer
William Hayes Park Independent Trustee
Helen Frame Peters Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND-22.97%622
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.22%9 937
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.2.53%6 098
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED6.55%4 144
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.17%4 052
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.90%3 823