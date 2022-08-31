Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions 08/31/2022 | 01:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their August distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the August distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s August distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through August 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0111 10.10% $0.0614 5.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.8155 67.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0984 89.90% $0.3276 27.20% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $1.2045 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 10.20% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 8.08% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -4.76% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 6.73% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1373 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1724 15.70% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.4086 37.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1373 100.00% $0.5174 47.10% Total per common share $0.1373 100.00% $1.0984 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 10.81% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 9.13% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -19.98% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 5.32% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0043 5.60% $0.0201 3.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.4280 70.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0717 94.40% $0.1599 26.30% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.6080 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 6.93% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 10.57% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -11.89% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 6.16% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1626 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0470 28.90% $0.4618 28.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1156 71.10% $1.1642 71.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1626 100.00% $1.6260 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 10.25% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 7.77% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -7.25% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 5.83% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1792 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0742 41.40% $0.5197 29.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.2491 13.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1050 58.60% $1.0232 57.10% Total per common share $0.1792 100.00% $1.7920 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 9.24% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 8.63% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -15.73% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 6.47% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0076 7.00% $0.0432 5.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1020 11.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0887 82.20% $0.7071 81.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0117 10.80% $0.0117 1.40% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.8640 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 6.22% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 9.11% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -9.14% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 5.32% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0042 3.80% $0.0177 2.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0413 4.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1066 96.20% $0.8274 93.30% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.8864 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 8.01% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 9.85% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -11.62% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 5.75% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0929 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0072 7.70% $0.0418 4.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0857 92.30% $0.8872 95.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0929 100.00% $0.9290 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 9.47% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 9.21% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -10.06% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 6.90% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0111 15.20% $0.0570 9.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1117 9.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0616 84.80% $0.4129 71.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.5816 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 4.69% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 9.60% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -12.23% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 5.60% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1300 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0567 43.60% $0.3697 28.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1483 11.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0733 56.40% $0.7820 60.20% Total per common share $0.1300 100.00% $1.3000 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 7.83% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 8.60% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -14.82% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 6.45% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0689 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0090 13.10% $0.0452 6.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0847 12.30% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0599 86.90% $0.5591 81.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0689 100.00% $0.6890 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 7.60% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 9.57% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -10.81% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 7.18% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) Distribution Period: August- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0007 1.00% $0.0011 0.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0701 99.00% $0.5653 99.80% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.5664 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 1 4.27% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 2 8.36% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2022 3 -11.79% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2022 4 4.88% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2022 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2022 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2022 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005273/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND 01:31p Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 06/30 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 05/31 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 05/26 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende.. CI 05/24 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Executive Retirements, Effective July.. CI 04/29 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 2021 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende.. CI 2021 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Distribution, Payable on October 29, .. CI 2021 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Estimated Distribution for the Fiscal.. CI 2021 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Distribution, Payable on January 29, .. CI