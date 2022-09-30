Advanced search
    EOI   US2782741050

EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(EOI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57 2022-09-30 pm EDT
14.10 USD   -1.19%
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

09/30/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 30, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0087

7.90%

$0.0696

5.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1008

92.10%

$0.9369

71.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3075

23.40%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$1.3140

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

9.38%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

8.41%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-7.92%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

7.71%

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1373

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0800

58.30%

$0.2533

20.50%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0573

41.70%

$0.6240

50.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3584

29.00%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$1.2357

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

9.58%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

9.66%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-23.76%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

6.44%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0760

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0040

5.30%

$0.0241

3.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0720

94.70%

$0.6353

92.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0246

3.60%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.6840

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

6.36%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

10.94%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-14.11%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

7.29%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1626

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0455

28.00%

$0.5062

28.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1171

72.00%

$1.2824

71.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$1.7886

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

9.64%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

8.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-10.30%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

6.74%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1792

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0806

45.00%

$0.6012

30.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0916

51.10%

$1.2340

62.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0070

3.90%

$0.1360

6.90%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$1.9712

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

8.04%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

9.27%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-20.94%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

7.72%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1080

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0110

10.20%

$0.0544

5.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0970

89.80%

$0.2031

20.90%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.7145

73.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.9720

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

5.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

9.54%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-12.55%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

6.36%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1108

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0078

7.00%

$0.0255

2.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1030

93.00%

$0.2802

28.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.6915

69.30%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.9972

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

6.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

10.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-15.01%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

6.88%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0929

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0070

7.50%

$0.0480

4.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0859

92.50%

$0.9739

95.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$1.0219

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

8.61%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

9.59%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-13.04%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

7.99%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0727

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0112

15.40%

$0.0680

10.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0511

70.30%

$0.1628

24.90%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0104

14.30%

$0.4235

64.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.6543

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

3.59%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

10.13%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-16.16%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

6.75%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1300

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0582

44.80%

$0.4280

29.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0718

55.20%

$0.5435

38.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4585

32.10%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$1.4300

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

6.77%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

9.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-20.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

7.70%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0689

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0106

15.30%

$0.0561

7.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0173

25.20%

$0.1023

13.50%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0410

59.50%

$0.5995

79.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.7579

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

6.65%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

10.17%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-15.37%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

8.47%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)

Distribution Period:

September- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0708

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0010

1.40%

$0.0025

0.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0698

98.60%

$0.6347

99.60%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.6372

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1

3.16%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2

8.79%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3

-15.44%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4

5.86%

 
 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2022

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2022

 


© Business Wire 2022
