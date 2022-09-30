Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions 09/30/2022 | 03:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 30, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0087 7.90% $0.0696 5.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1008 92.10% $0.9369 71.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.3075 23.40% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $1.3140 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 9.38% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 8.41% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -7.92% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 7.71% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1373 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0800 58.30% $0.2533 20.50% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0573 41.70% $0.6240 50.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.3584 29.00% Total per common share $0.1373 100.00% $1.2357 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 9.58% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 9.66% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -23.76% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 6.44% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0040 5.30% $0.0241 3.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0720 94.70% $0.6353 92.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0246 3.60% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.6840 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 6.36% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 10.94% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -14.11% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 7.29% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1626 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0455 28.00% $0.5062 28.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1171 72.00% $1.2824 71.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1626 100.00% $1.7886 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 9.64% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 8.09% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -10.30% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 6.74% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1792 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0806 45.00% $0.6012 30.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0916 51.10% $1.2340 62.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0070 3.90% $0.1360 6.90% Total per common share $0.1792 100.00% $1.9712 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 8.04% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 9.27% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -20.94% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 7.72% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0110 10.20% $0.0544 5.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0970 89.80% $0.2031 20.90% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.7145 73.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.9720 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 5.26% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 9.54% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -12.55% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 6.36% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0078 7.00% $0.0255 2.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1030 93.00% $0.2802 28.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.6915 69.30% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.9972 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 6.85% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 10.32% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -15.01% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 6.88% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0929 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0070 7.50% $0.0480 4.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0859 92.50% $0.9739 95.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0929 100.00% $1.0219 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 8.61% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 9.59% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -13.04% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 7.99% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0112 15.40% $0.0680 10.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0511 70.30% $0.1628 24.90% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0104 14.30% $0.4235 64.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.6543 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 3.59% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 10.13% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -16.16% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 6.75% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1300 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0582 44.80% $0.4280 29.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0718 55.20% $0.5435 38.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.4585 32.10% Total per common share $0.1300 100.00% $1.4300 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 6.77% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 9.24% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -20.08% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 7.70% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0689 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0106 15.30% $0.0561 7.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0173 25.20% $0.1023 13.50% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0410 59.50% $0.5995 79.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0689 100.00% $0.7579 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 6.65% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 10.17% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -15.37% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 8.47% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) Distribution Period: September- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0010 1.40% $0.0025 0.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0698 98.60% $0.6347 99.60% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.6372 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 1 3.16% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 2 8.79% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2022 3 -15.44% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2022 4 5.86% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2022 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2022 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2022 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005588/en/

