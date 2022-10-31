Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions 10/31/2022 | 03:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their October distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the October distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s October distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through October 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0071 6.50% $0.0071 6.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0162 14.80% $0.0162 14.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0862 78.70% $0.0862 78.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.1095 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 7.27% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 9.15% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -14.72% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 9.15% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1373 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.1115 81.20% $0.3651 26.60% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.6233 45.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0258 18.80% $0.3846 28.00% Total per common share $0.1373 100.00% $1.3730 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 7.44% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 10.66% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -30.36% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 8.00% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0038 5.00% $0.0278 3.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0722 95.00% $0.7177 94.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0145 1.90% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.7600 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 5.08% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 11.57% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -18.08% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 8.68% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1626 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0660 40.60% $0.5737 29.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0966 59.40% $1.3775 70.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1626 100.00% $1.9512 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 6.87% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 8.97% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -18.54% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 8.22% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1792 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.1143 63.80% $0.7139 33.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0649 36.20% $1.4365 66.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1792 100.00% $2.1504 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 5.25% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 10.41% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -29.04% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 9.55% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0114 10.60% $0.0659 6.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1814 16.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0966 89.40% $0.8327 77.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $1.0800 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 3.32% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 10.42% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -19.29% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 7.81% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0082 7.40% $0.0343 3.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0196 17.70% $0.2992 27.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0830 74.90% $0.7745 69.90% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $1.1080 100.10% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 4.82% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 11.34% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -21.90% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 8.50% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0929 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0065 7.00% $0.0546 4.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0864 93.00% $1.0602 95.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0929 100.00% $1.1148 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 6.54% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 10.45% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -19.48% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 9.58% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0117 16.10% $0.0798 11.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0029 4.00% $0.1657 22.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0581 79.90% $0.4815 66.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.7270 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 1.61% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 11.10% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -22.79% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 8.32% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1300 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0803 61.80% $0.5084 32.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0497 38.20% $1.0516 67.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1300 100.00% $1.5600 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 3.87% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 10.46% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -28.83% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 9.59% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0689 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0113 16.30% $0.0670 8.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0022 3.20% $0.1042 12.60% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0554 80.50% $0.6556 79.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0689 100.00% $0.8268 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 4.46% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 11.22% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -22.59% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 10.28% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) Distribution Period: October- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0022 3.10% $0.0042 0.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0686 96.90% $0.7038 99.40% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.7080 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 1 1.64% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 2 9.65% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022 3 -22.45% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022 4 7.24% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2022 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2022 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2022 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005745/en/

