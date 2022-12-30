Advanced search
    EOI   US2782741050

EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(EOI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
14.93 USD   -0.20%
05:01pEaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
11/30Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
11/28Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

12/30/2022 | 05:01pm EST
The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 30, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
or the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0046

4.20%

$0.0161

4.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0613

55.90%

$0.1003

30.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0436

39.90%

$0.2121

64.60%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.3285

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

8.78%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.28%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

12.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

9.66%

 
 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1152

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2517

15.70%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0109

9.50%

$0.7600

47.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1043

90.50%

$0.5917

36.90%

Total per common share

$0.1152

100.00%

$1.6034

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

8.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

-22.85%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

8.83%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0579

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0031

5.30%

$0.0342

3.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0114

19.70%

$0.5789

66.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0434

75.00%

$0.2627

30.00%

Total per common share

$0.0579

100.00%

$0.8758

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

6.29%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

-10.92%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

9.70%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1488

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0321

21.60%

$0.0449

15.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1167

78.40%

$0.2527

84.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1488

100.00%

$0.2976

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

9.37%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

7.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

6.40%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

8.34%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1374

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0132

9.60%

$0.0244

8.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0027

1.90%

$0.0965

35.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1215

88.50%

$0.1539

56.00%

Total per common share

$0.1374

100.00%

$0.2748

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

7.97%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

6.91%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

9.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

9.58%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0932

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0135

14.50%

$0.0913

7.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1684

13.30%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0797

85.50%

$1.0013

79.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0054

0.40%

Total per common share

$0.0932

100.00%

$1.2664

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

5.03%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

-10.63%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

8.64%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0949

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0090

9.50%

$0.0519

4.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4088

31.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0859

90.50%

$0.8371

64.50%

Total per common share

$0.0949

100.00%

$1.2978

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

6.12%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.96%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

-14.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

9.46%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0805

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0039

4.90%

$0.0077

4.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0766

95.10%

$0.1533

95.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0805

100.00%

$0.1610

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

8.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.21%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

4.32%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

10.16%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0582

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0118

20.30%

$0.1047

12.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1306

15.50%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0464

79.70%

$0.5320

63.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0761

9.00%

Total per common share

$0.0582

100.00%

$0.8434

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

3.60%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.03%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

-13.15%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

9.03%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1001

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0078

7.80%

$0.0078

3.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0028

2.80%

$0.0963

48.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0895

89.40%

$0.0961

48.00%

Total per common share

$0.1001

100.00%

$0.2002

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

6.82%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

6.90%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

9.49%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

9.53%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0553

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0039

7.10%

$0.0076

6.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0514

92.90%

$0.1030

93.20%

Total per common share

$0.0553

100.00%

$0.1106

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

6.99%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

7.97%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

7.40%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

10.59%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)

Distribution Period:

December- 2022

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0708

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0053

7.50%

$0.0136

1.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0655

92.50%

$0.8360

98.40%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.8496

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1

4.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2

8.92%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3

-14.74%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4

8.17%

 
 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on November 30, 2022

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2022

including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the

distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022

 


© Business Wire 2022
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 600 M 600 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 66,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 53,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Edward James Perkin President
George J. Gorman Chairman
Richard F. Froio Chief Compliance Officer
William Hayes Park Independent Trustee
Helen Frame Peters Independent Trustee
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND-26.64%600
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-13.07%9 676
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-17.91%4 958
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.47%4 003
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.93%3 946
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.35%3 540