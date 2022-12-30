Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions 12/30/2022 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 30, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0046 4.20% $0.0161 4.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0613 55.90% $0.1003 30.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0436 39.90% $0.2121 64.60% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.3285 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 8.78% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.28% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 12.06% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 9.66% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1152 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.2517 15.70% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0109 9.50% $0.7600 47.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1043 90.50% $0.5917 36.90% Total per common share $0.1152 100.00% $1.6034 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 8.83% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.20% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 -22.85% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 8.83% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0579 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0031 5.30% $0.0342 3.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0114 19.70% $0.5789 66.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0434 75.00% $0.2627 30.00% Total per common share $0.0579 100.00% $0.8758 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 6.29% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.24% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 -10.92% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 9.70% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1488 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0321 21.60% $0.0449 15.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1167 78.40% $0.2527 84.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1488 100.00% $0.2976 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 9.37% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 7.09% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 6.40% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 8.34% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1374 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0132 9.60% $0.0244 8.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0027 1.90% $0.0965 35.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1215 88.50% $0.1539 56.00% Total per common share $0.1374 100.00% $0.2748 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 7.97% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 6.91% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 9.23% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 9.58% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0932 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0135 14.50% $0.0913 7.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1684 13.30% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0797 85.50% $1.0013 79.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0054 0.40% Total per common share $0.0932 100.00% $1.2664 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 5.03% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.24% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 -10.63% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 8.64% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0949 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0090 9.50% $0.0519 4.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.4088 31.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0859 90.50% $0.8371 64.50% Total per common share $0.0949 100.00% $1.2978 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 6.12% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.96% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 -14.06% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 9.46% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0805 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0039 4.90% $0.0077 4.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0766 95.10% $0.1533 95.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0805 100.00% $0.1610 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 8.08% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.21% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 4.32% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 10.16% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0582 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0118 20.30% $0.1047 12.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1306 15.50% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0464 79.70% $0.5320 63.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0761 9.00% Total per common share $0.0582 100.00% $0.8434 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 3.60% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.03% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 -13.15% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 9.03% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1001 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0078 7.80% $0.0078 3.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0028 2.80% $0.0963 48.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0895 89.40% $0.0961 48.00% Total per common share $0.1001 100.00% $0.2002 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 6.82% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 6.90% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 9.49% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 9.53% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0553 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0039 7.10% $0.0076 6.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0514 92.90% $0.1030 93.20% Total per common share $0.0553 100.00% $0.1106 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 6.99% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 7.97% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 7.40% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 10.59% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) Distribution Period: December- 2022 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0053 7.50% $0.0136 1.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0655 92.50% $0.8360 98.40% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.8496 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1 4.47% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2 8.92% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3 -14.74% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4 8.17% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005219/en/

