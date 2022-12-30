Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 30, 2022, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
December- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
or the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0046
4.20%
$0.0161
4.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0613
55.90%
$0.1003
30.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0436
39.90%
$0.2121
64.60%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.3285
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
8.78%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
8.28%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
12.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
9.66%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
December- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1152
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2517
15.70%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0109
9.50%
$0.7600
47.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1043
90.50%
$0.5917
36.90%
Total per common share
$0.1152
100.00%
$1.6034
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
8.83%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
8.20%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
-22.85%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
8.83%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
December- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0579
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0031
5.30%
$0.0342
3.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0114
19.70%
$0.5789
66.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0434
75.00%
$0.2627
30.00%
Total per common share
$0.0579
100.00%
$0.8758
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
6.29%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
8.24%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
-10.92%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
9.70%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
December- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1488
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0321
21.60%
$0.0449
15.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1167
78.40%
$0.2527
84.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1488
100.00%
$0.2976
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
9.37%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
7.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
6.40%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
8.34%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
December- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1374
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0132
9.60%
$0.0244
8.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0027
1.90%
$0.0965
35.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1215
88.50%
$0.1539
56.00%
Total per common share
$0.1374
100.00%
$0.2748
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
7.97%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
6.91%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
9.23%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
9.58%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
December- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0932
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0135
14.50%
$0.0913
7.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1684
13.30%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0797
85.50%
$1.0013
79.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0054
0.40%
Total per common share
$0.0932
100.00%
$1.2664
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
5.03%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
8.24%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
-10.63%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
8.64%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
December- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0949
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of
Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0090
9.50%
$0.0519
4.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.4088
31.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0859
90.50%
$0.8371
64.50%
Total per common share
$0.0949
100.00%
$1.2978
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
6.12%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
8.96%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
-14.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
9.46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
|
|
Distribution Period:
|
December- 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
|
$0.0805
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Frequency:
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year End:
|
October
|
|
|
|
|
Source
|
Current Distribution
|
% of
Current
Distribution
|
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
|
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
$0.0039
|
4.90%
|
$0.0077
|
4.80%
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0766
|
95.10%
|
$0.1533
|
95.20%
|
|
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.0%
|
|
Total per common share
|
$0.0805
|
100.00%
|
$0.1610
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
|
8.08%
|
|
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
|
8.21%
|
|
|
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
|
|
4.32%
|
|
|
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
|
10.16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
|
|
|
|
Distribution Period:
|
December- 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
|
$0.0582
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Frequency:
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year End:
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
Source
|
Current Distribution
|
% of Current Distribution
|
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
|
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
$0.0118
|
20.30%
|
$0.1047
|
12.40%
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.1306
|
15.50%
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0464
|
79.70%
|
$0.5320
|
63.10%
|
|
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0761
|
9.00%
|
|
Total per common share
|
$0.0582
|
100.00%
|
$0.8434
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
|
3.60%
|
|
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
|
8.03%
|
|
|
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
|
-13.15%
|
|
|
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
|
9.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
|
|
Distribution Period:
|
December- 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
|
$0.1001
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Frequency:
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year End:
|
October
|
|
|
|
|
Source
|
Current Distribution
|
% of
Current
Distribution
|
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
|
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
$0.0078
|
7.80%
|
$0.0078
|
3.90%
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0028
|
2.80%
|
$0.0963
|
48.10%
|
|
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
|
$0.0895
|
89.40%
|
$0.0961
|
48.00%
|
|
Total per common share
|
$0.1001
|
100.00%
|
$0.2002
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
|
6.82%
|
|
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
|
6.90%
|
|
|
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
|
9.49%
|
|
|
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
|
9.53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
|
|
Distribution Period:
|
December- 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
|
$0.0553
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Frequency:
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year End:
|
October
|
|
|
|
|
Source
|
Current Distribution
|
% of
Current
Distribution
|
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
|
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
$0.0039
|
7.10%
|
$0.0076
|
6.80%
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
|
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
|
$0.0514
|
92.90%
|
$0.1030
|
93.20%
|
|
Total per common share
|
$0.0553
|
100.00%
|
$0.1106
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
|
6.99%
|
|
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
|
7.97%
|
|
|
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
|
7.40%
|
|
|
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
|
10.59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
|
|
Distribution Period:
|
December- 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
|
$0.0708
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Frequency:
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year End:
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
Source
|
Current Distribution
|
% of
Current
Distribution
|
Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date
|
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
$0.0053
|
7.50%
|
$0.0136
|
1.60%
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
|
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
|
$0.0655
|
92.50%
|
$0.8360
|
98.40%
|
|
Total per common share
|
$0.0708
|
100.00%
|
$0.8496
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2022 1
|
4.47%
|
|
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 2
|
8.92%
|
|
|
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2022 3
|
-14.74%
|
|
|
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2022 4
|
8.17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
|
on November 30, 2022
|
|
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022
|
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2022
|
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
|
|
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the
|
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022
|