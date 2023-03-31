Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions 03/31/2023 | 01:01pm EDT Send by mail :

The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2023, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0049 4.50% $0.0297 4.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1046 95.50% $0.3540 53.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2733 41.60% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.6570 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 7.65% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 8.66% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 9.52% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 3.61% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1152 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1152 100.00% $0.3456 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1152 100.00% $0.3456 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 6.98% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 8.58% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 3.73% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 1.43% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0579 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0023 4.00% $0.0066 3.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0001 0.10% $0.0001 0.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0555 95.90% $0.1670 96.10% Total per common share $0.0579 100.00% $0.1737 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 5.71% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 8.62% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 2.35% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 1.44% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1488 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0290 19.50% $0.1302 17.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1198 80.50% $0.6138 82.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1488 100.00% $0.7440 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 8.62% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 7.39% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 4.02% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 2.46% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1374 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0208 15.10% $0.0749 10.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0962 14.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1166 84.90% $0.5159 75.10% Total per common share $0.1374 100.00% $0.6870 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 7.89% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 7.00% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 9.87% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 2.33% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0932 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0078 8.40% $0.0225 8.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0555 59.60% $0.0671 24.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0299 32.00% $0.1900 67.90% Total per common share $0.0932 100.00% $0.2796 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 5.06% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 8.46% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 2.33% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 1.41% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0949 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0042 4.40% $0.0131 4.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0907 95.60% $0.2716 95.40% Total per common share $0.0949 100.00% $0.2847 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 5.34% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 9.32% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 2.54% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 1.55% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0805 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0041 5.10% $0.0197 4.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0070 8.70% $0.0068 1.70% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0694 86.20% $0.3744 93.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0016 0.4% Total per common share $0.0805 100.00% $0.4025 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 7.32% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 8.53% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 2.58% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 2.84% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0582 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0072 12.40% $0.0183 10.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0510 87.60% $0.1563 89.50% Total per common share $0.0582 100.00% $0.1746 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 3.26% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 8.25% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 2.52% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 1.37% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1001 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0152 15.20% $0.0402 8.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0962 19.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0849 84.80% $0.3641 72.80% Total per common share $0.1001 100.00% $0.5005 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 6.59% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 7.01% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 9.69% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 2.34% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0553 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0077 14.00% $0.0235 8.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0476 86.00% $0.2530 91.50% Total per common share $0.0553 100.00% $0.2765 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 7.04% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 8.10% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 7.86% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 2.70% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) Distribution Period: March- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0025 1.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 100.00% $0.2099 98.80% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.2124 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1 5.68% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2 9.20% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3 3.42% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4 1.53% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2023 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2023 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005377/en/

