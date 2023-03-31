Advanced search
    EOI   US2782741050

EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(EOI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:16 2023-03-31 pm EDT
15.23 USD   +0.66%
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund : Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Board's Decision To Exempt Certain Transactions from the Application of the Funds' Control Share By-Law Provisions - Form 8-K
PU
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

03/31/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0049

4.50%

$0.0297

4.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1046

95.50%

$0.3540

53.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2733

41.60%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.6570

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

7.65%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

8.66%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

9.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

3.61%

 
 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1152

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1152

100.00%

$0.3456

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1152

100.00%

$0.3456

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

6.98%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

8.58%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

3.73%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

1.43%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0579

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0023

4.00%

$0.0066

3.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0001

0.10%

$0.0001

0.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0555

95.90%

$0.1670

96.10%

Total per common share

$0.0579

100.00%

$0.1737

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

5.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

8.62%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

2.35%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

1.44%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1488

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0290

19.50%

$0.1302

17.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1198

80.50%

$0.6138

82.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1488

100.00%

$0.7440

100.00%

 

 

 

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

8.62%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

7.39%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

4.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

2.46%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1374

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0208

15.10%

$0.0749

10.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0962

14.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1166

84.90%

$0.5159

75.10%

Total per common share

$0.1374

100.00%

$0.6870

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

7.89%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

7.00%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

9.87%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

2.33%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0932

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0078

8.40%

$0.0225

8.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0555

59.60%

$0.0671

24.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0299

32.00%

$0.1900

67.90%

Total per common share

$0.0932

100.00%

$0.2796

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

5.06%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

8.46%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

2.33%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

1.41%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0949

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0042

4.40%

$0.0131

4.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0907

95.60%

$0.2716

95.40%

Total per common share

$0.0949

100.00%

$0.2847

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

5.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

9.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

2.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

1.55%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0805

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0041

5.10%

$0.0197

4.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0070

8.70%

$0.0068

1.70%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0694

86.20%

$0.3744

93.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0016

0.4%

Total per common share

$0.0805

100.00%

$0.4025

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

7.32%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

8.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

2.58%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

2.84%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0582

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0072

12.40%

$0.0183

10.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0510

87.60%

$0.1563

89.50%

Total per common share

$0.0582

100.00%

$0.1746

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

3.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

8.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

2.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

1.37%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1001

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0152

15.20%

$0.0402

8.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0962

19.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0849

84.80%

$0.3641

72.80%

Total per common share

$0.1001

100.00%

$0.5005

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

6.59%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

7.01%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

9.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

2.34%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0553

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0077

14.00%

$0.0235

8.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0476

86.00%

$0.2530

91.50%

Total per common share

$0.0553

100.00%

$0.2765

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

7.04%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

8.10%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

7.86%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

2.70%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)

Distribution Period:

March- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0708

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0025

1.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2099

98.80%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2124

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023 1

5.68%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 2

9.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2023 3

3.42%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2023 4

1.53%

 
 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2023

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2023

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2023

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 66,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 53,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
