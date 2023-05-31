Advanced search
    EOI   US2782741050

EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(EOI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:42 2023-05-31 pm EDT
15.39 USD   -0.74%
03:31pEaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
05/26Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Management Teams of Certain Closed-End Funds
BU
05/24Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

05/31/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their May distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the May distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s May distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through May 31, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

September

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0042

3.90%

$0.0385

4.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1053

96.10%

$0.6325

72.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2050

23.40%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.8760

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

9.04%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

8.29%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

15.98%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

4.84%

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1152

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

December

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1152

100.00%

$0.5760

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1152

100.00%

$0.5760

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

9.00%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

8.00%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

12.91%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

2.67%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0579

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

December

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0018

3.20%

$0.0107

3.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0412

71.20%

$0.0993

34.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0149

25.60%

$0.1795

62.00%

Total per common share

$0.0579

100.00%

$0.2895

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

6.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

8.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

7.61%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

2.77%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1488

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

October

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0394

26.50%

$0.1989

19.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1094

73.50%

$0.8427

80.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1488

100.00%

$1.0416

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

8.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

7.55%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

3.13%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

3.78%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1374

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

October

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0894

65.00%

$0.2056

21.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0480

35.00%

$0.7036

73.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0526

5.50%

Total per common share

$0.1374

100.00%

$0.9618

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

8.67%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

6.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

14.40%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

3.40%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0932

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

December

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0064

6.90%

$0.0359

7.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0599

64.20%

$0.1915

41.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0269

28.90%

$0.2386

51.20%

Total per common share

$0.0932

100.00%

$0.4660

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

6.49%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

8.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

7.90%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

2.71%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0949

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

December

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0033

3.40%

$0.0192

4.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0916

96.60%

$0.4553

96.00%

Total per common share

$0.0949

100.00%

$0.4745

100.00%

 

 

 

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

6.92%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

8.89%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

9.14%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

2.96%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0805

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

October

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0035

4.40%

$0.0272

4.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0296

36.80%

$0.0747

13.30%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0474

58.80%

$0.4616

81.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0805

100.00%

$0.5635

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

8.75%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

8.12%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

9.14%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

4.06%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0582

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

December

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0077

13.30%

$0.0343

11.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0505

86.70%

$0.2567

88.20%

Total per common share

$0.0582

100.00%

$0.2910

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

4.57%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

7.89%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

8.67%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

2.63%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1001

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

October

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0652

65.20%

$0.1338

19.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0962

13.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0349

34.80%

$0.4707

67.20%

Total per common share

$0.1001

100.00%

$0.7007

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

7.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

6.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

15.21%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

3.38%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

 

Distribution Period:

May- 2023

 

 

 

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0553

 

 

 

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

 

 

 

Fiscal Year End:

October

 

 

 

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0077

13.90%

$0.0394

10.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0476

86.10%

$0.3477

89.80%

Total per common share

$0.0553

100.00%

$0.3871

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1

8.04%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2

7.73%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3

14.61%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4

3.87%

 
 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2023

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2023

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 621 M 621 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 66,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 53,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Edward James Perkin President
George J. Gorman Chairman
Richard F. Froio Chief Compliance Officer
William Hayes Park Independent Trustee
Helen Frame Peters Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND4.42%621
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.90%10 282
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.97%5 439
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND19.64%4 059
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-8.15%3 678
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.29%3 633
