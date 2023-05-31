Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions 05/31/2023 | 03:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their May distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the May distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s May distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through May 31, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0042 3.90% $0.0385 4.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1053 96.10% $0.6325 72.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2050 23.40% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.8760 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 9.04% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 8.29% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 15.98% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 4.84% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1152 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1152 100.00% $0.5760 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1152 100.00% $0.5760 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 9.00% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 8.00% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 12.91% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 2.67% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0579 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0018 3.20% $0.0107 3.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0412 71.20% $0.0993 34.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0149 25.60% $0.1795 62.00% Total per common share $0.0579 100.00% $0.2895 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 6.85% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 8.32% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 7.61% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 2.77% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1488 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0394 26.50% $0.1989 19.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1094 73.50% $0.8427 80.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1488 100.00% $1.0416 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 8.47% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 7.55% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 3.13% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 3.78% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1374 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0894 65.00% $0.2056 21.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0480 35.00% $0.7036 73.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0526 5.50% Total per common share $0.1374 100.00% $0.9618 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 8.67% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 6.80% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 14.40% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 3.40% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0932 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0064 6.90% $0.0359 7.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0599 64.20% $0.1915 41.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0269 28.90% $0.2386 51.20% Total per common share $0.0932 100.00% $0.4660 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 6.49% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 8.14% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 7.90% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 2.71% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0949 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0033 3.40% $0.0192 4.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0916 96.60% $0.4553 96.00% Total per common share $0.0949 100.00% $0.4745 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 6.92% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 8.89% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 9.14% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 2.96% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0805 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0035 4.40% $0.0272 4.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0296 36.80% $0.0747 13.30% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0474 58.80% $0.4616 81.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0805 100.00% $0.5635 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 8.75% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 8.12% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 9.14% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 4.06% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0582 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0077 13.30% $0.0343 11.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0505 86.70% $0.2567 88.20% Total per common share $0.0582 100.00% $0.2910 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 4.57% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 7.89% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 8.67% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 2.63% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1001 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0652 65.20% $0.1338 19.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0962 13.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0349 34.80% $0.4707 67.20% Total per common share $0.1001 100.00% $0.7007 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 7.54% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 6.76% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 15.21% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 3.38% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: May- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0553 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0077 13.90% $0.0394 10.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0476 86.10% $0.3477 89.80% Total per common share $0.0553 100.00% $0.3871 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 1 8.04% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 2 7.73% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023 3 14.61% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023 4 3.87% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2023 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2023 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to April 30, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2023 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005832/en/

© Business Wire 2023 All news about EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND 03:31p Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 05/26 Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Management Teams of Certain Closed-End Funds BU 05/24 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende.. CI 04/28 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 03/31 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 02/28 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 02/01 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income F : Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Board.. PU 02/01 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income F : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo.. AQ 01/31 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU 2022 Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions BU