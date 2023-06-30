The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 30, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0045
4.10%
$0.0434
4.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6317
64.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1050
95.90%
$0.3104
31.50%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.9855
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
8.69%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
8.35%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
15.98%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
5.57%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1152
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.5129
74.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1152
100.00%
$0.1783
25.80%
Total per common share
$0.1152
100.00%
$0.6912
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
8.70%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
7.84%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
15.97%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
3.27%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0579
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0020
3.50%
$0.0125
3.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0559
96.50%
$0.3349
96.40%
Total per common share
$0.0579
100.00%
$0.3474
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
6.63%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
8.33%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
8.26%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
3.47%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1488
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0391
26.30%
$0.2381
20.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1097
73.70%
$0.9523
80.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1488
100.00%
$1.1904
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
7.62%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
7.90%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
-0.69%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
4.61%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1374
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0982
71.50%
$0.3038
27.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0392
28.50%
$0.7954
72.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1374
100.00%
$1.0992
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
8.38%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
6.91%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
13.25%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
4.03%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0932
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0070
7.50%
$0.0431
7.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1186
21.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0862
92.50%
$0.3975
71.10%
Total per common share
$0.0932
100.00%
$0.5592
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
6.25%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
8.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
9.30%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
3.37%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0949
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0030
3.20%
$0.0221
3.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0919
96.80%
$0.5473
96.10%
Total per common share
$0.0949
100.00%
$0.5694
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
6.51%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
8.83%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
10.75%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
3.68%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0805
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0038
4.70%
$0.0309
4.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0438
6.80%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0608
75.50%
$0.5532
85.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0159
19.80%
$0.0161
2.5%
Total per common share
$0.0805
100.00%
$0.6440
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
8.53%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
8.10%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
10.16%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
4.73%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0582
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0079
13.60%
$0.0423
12.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0503
86.40%
$0.3069
87.90%
Total per common share
$0.0582
100.00%
$0.3492
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
4.44%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
7.99%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
8.09%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
3.33%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1001
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0745
74.40%
$0.2082
26.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0256
25.60%
$0.1954
24.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3972
49.60%
Total per common share
$0.1001
100.00%
$0.8008
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
7.31%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
6.87%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
14.03%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
4.01%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
June- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0553
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0082
14.80%
$0.0476
10.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0471
85.20%
$0.3948
89.20%
Total per common share
$0.0553
100.00%
$0.4424
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1
7.81%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2
7.82%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3
14.20%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4
4.56%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on May 31, 2023
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2023
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023
