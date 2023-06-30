The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 30, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0045

4.10%

$0.0434

4.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.6317

64.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1050

95.90%

$0.3104

31.50%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.9855

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

8.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

8.35%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

15.98%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

5.57%

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1152

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.5129

74.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1152

100.00%

$0.1783

25.80%

Total per common share

$0.1152

100.00%

$0.6912

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

8.70%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

7.84%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

15.97%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

3.27%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0579

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0020

3.50%

$0.0125

3.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0559

96.50%

$0.3349

96.40%

Total per common share

$0.0579

100.00%

$0.3474

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

6.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

8.33%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

8.26%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

3.47%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1488

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0391

26.30%

$0.2381

20.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1097

73.70%

$0.9523

80.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1488

100.00%

$1.1904

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

7.62%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

7.90%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

-0.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

4.61%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1374

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0982

71.50%

$0.3038

27.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0392

28.50%

$0.7954

72.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1374

100.00%

$1.0992

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

8.38%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

6.91%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

13.25%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

4.03%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0932

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0070

7.50%

$0.0431

7.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1186

21.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0862

92.50%

$0.3975

71.10%

Total per common share

$0.0932

100.00%

$0.5592

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

6.25%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

8.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

9.30%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

3.37%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0949

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0030

3.20%

$0.0221

3.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0919

96.80%

$0.5473

96.10%

Total per common share

$0.0949

100.00%

$0.5694

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

6.51%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

8.83%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

10.75%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

3.68%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0805

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0038

4.70%

$0.0309

4.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0438

6.80%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0608

75.50%

$0.5532

85.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0159

19.80%

$0.0161

2.5%

Total per common share

$0.0805

100.00%

$0.6440

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

8.53%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

8.10%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

10.16%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

4.73%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0582

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0079

13.60%

$0.0423

12.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0503

86.40%

$0.3069

87.90%

Total per common share

$0.0582

100.00%

$0.3492

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

4.44%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

7.99%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

8.09%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

3.33%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1001

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0745

74.40%

$0.2082

26.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0256

25.60%

$0.1954

24.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3972

49.60%

Total per common share

$0.1001

100.00%

$0.8008

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

7.31%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

6.87%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

14.03%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

4.01%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

June- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0553

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0082

14.80%

$0.0476

10.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0471

85.20%

$0.3948

89.20%

Total per common share

$0.0553

100.00%

$0.4424

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1

7.81%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2

7.82%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3

14.20%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4

4.56%

 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on May 31, 2023

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2023

including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the

distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023

 