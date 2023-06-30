The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 30, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0045 4.10% $0.0434 4.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.6317 64.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1050 95.90% $0.3104 31.50% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.9855 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 8.69% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 8.35% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 15.98% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 5.57% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1152 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.5129 74.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1152 100.00% $0.1783 25.80% Total per common share $0.1152 100.00% $0.6912 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 8.70% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 7.84% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 15.97% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 3.27% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0579 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0020 3.50% $0.0125 3.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0559 96.50% $0.3349 96.40% Total per common share $0.0579 100.00% $0.3474 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 6.63% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 8.33% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 8.26% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 3.47% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1488 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0391 26.30% $0.2381 20.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1097 73.70% $0.9523 80.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1488 100.00% $1.1904 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 7.62% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 7.90% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 -0.69% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 4.61% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1374 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0982 71.50% $0.3038 27.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0392 28.50% $0.7954 72.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1374 100.00% $1.0992 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 8.38% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 6.91% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 13.25% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 4.03% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0932 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0070 7.50% $0.0431 7.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1186 21.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0862 92.50% $0.3975 71.10% Total per common share $0.0932 100.00% $0.5592 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 6.25% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 8.09% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 9.30% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 3.37% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0949 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0030 3.20% $0.0221 3.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0919 96.80% $0.5473 96.10% Total per common share $0.0949 100.00% $0.5694 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 6.51% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 8.83% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 10.75% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 3.68% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0805 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0038 4.70% $0.0309 4.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0438 6.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0608 75.50% $0.5532 85.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0159 19.80% $0.0161 2.5% Total per common share $0.0805 100.00% $0.6440 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 8.53% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 8.10% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 10.16% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 4.73% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0582 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0079 13.60% $0.0423 12.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0503 86.40% $0.3069 87.90% Total per common share $0.0582 100.00% $0.3492 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 4.44% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 7.99% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 8.09% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 3.33% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1001 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0745 74.40% $0.2082 26.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0256 25.60% $0.1954 24.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.3972 49.60% Total per common share $0.1001 100.00% $0.8008 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 7.31% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 6.87% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 14.03% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 4.01% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: June- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0553 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0082 14.80% $0.0476 10.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0471 85.20% $0.3948 89.20% Total per common share $0.0553 100.00% $0.4424 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 1 7.81% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 2 7.82% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2023 3 14.20% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2023 4 4.56% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023

