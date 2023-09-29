The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 29, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0037
3.40%
$0.0530
4.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0449
41.00%
$0.8195
62.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0609
55.60%
$0.4415
33.60%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$1.3140
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
8.82%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
7.89%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
25.20%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
7.23%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1152
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1152
100.00%
$1.0368
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1152
100.00%
$1.0368
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
9.11%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
7.31%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
26.72%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
4.87%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0579
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0003
0.60%
$0.0146
2.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0559
96.40%
$0.0730
14.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0017
3.00%
$0.4335
83.20%
Total per common share
$0.0579
100.00%
$0.5211
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
6.53%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
8.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
13.21%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
5.42%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1488
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0576
38.70%
$0.3748
22.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0912
61.30%
$1.2620
77.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1488
100.00%
$1.6368
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
7.58%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
7.47%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
7.00%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
6.23%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1374
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.1156
84.10%
$0.6541
43.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0218
15.90%
$0.8573
56.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1374
100.00%
$1.5114
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
8.86%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
6.58%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
21.05%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
5.49%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0932
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0062
6.70%
$0.0621
7.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0870
93.30%
$0.3892
46.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3875
46.20%
Total per common share
$0.0932
100.00%
$0.8388
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
6.20%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
7.87%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
14.70%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
5.25%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0949
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0027
2.80%
$0.0295
3.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0922
97.20%
$0.2573
30.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.5673
66.40%
Total per common share
$0.0949
100.00%
$0.8541
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
5.99%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
8.69%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
14.96%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
5.80%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0805
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0083
10.30%
$0.0443
5.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0052
6.40%
$0.0354
4.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0552
68.60%
$0.7181
81.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0118
14.70%
$0.0877
9.9%
Total per common share
$0.0805
100.00%
$0.8855
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
8.52%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
7.74%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
17.61%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
6.45%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0582
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0140
24.00%
$0.0707
13.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0442
76.00%
$0.1959
37.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2572
49.10%
Total per common share
$0.0582
100.00%
$0.5238
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
4.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
7.85%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
12.44%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
5.23%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1001
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.1001
100.00%
$0.5086
46.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.4288
38.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1637
14.90%
Total per common share
$0.1001
100.00%
$1.1011
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
7.83%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
6.51%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
22.53%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
5.43%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
September- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0553
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0154
27.80%
$0.0809
13.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0143
25.90%
$0.0146
2.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0256
46.30%
$0.5128
84.30%
Total per common share
$0.0553
100.00%
$0.6083
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1
7.85%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2
7.68%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3
18.68%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4
6.40%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2023
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2023
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929221186/en/