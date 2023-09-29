The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 29, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1095

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0037

3.40%

$0.0530

4.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0449

41.00%

$0.8195

62.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0609

55.60%

$0.4415

33.60%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$1.3140

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

8.82%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

7.89%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

25.20%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

7.23%

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1152

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1152

100.00%

$1.0368

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1152

100.00%

$1.0368

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

9.11%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

7.31%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

26.72%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

4.87%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0579

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0003

0.60%

$0.0146

2.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0559

96.40%

$0.0730

14.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0017

3.00%

$0.4335

83.20%

Total per common share

$0.0579

100.00%

$0.5211

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

6.53%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

8.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

13.21%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

5.42%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1488

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0576

38.70%

$0.3748

22.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0912

61.30%

$1.2620

77.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1488

100.00%

$1.6368

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

7.58%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

7.47%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

7.00%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

6.23%

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1374

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.1156

84.10%

$0.6541

43.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0218

15.90%

$0.8573

56.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1374

100.00%

$1.5114

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

8.86%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

6.58%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

21.05%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

5.49%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0932

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0062

6.70%

$0.0621

7.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0870

93.30%

$0.3892

46.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3875

46.20%

Total per common share

$0.0932

100.00%

$0.8388

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

6.20%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

7.87%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

14.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

5.25%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0949

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0027

2.80%

$0.0295

3.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0922

97.20%

$0.2573

30.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.5673

66.40%

Total per common share

$0.0949

100.00%

$0.8541

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

5.99%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

8.69%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

14.96%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

5.80%

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0805

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0083

10.30%

$0.0443

5.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0052

6.40%

$0.0354

4.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0552

68.60%

$0.7181

81.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0118

14.70%

$0.0877

9.9%

Total per common share

$0.0805

100.00%

$0.8855

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

8.52%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

7.74%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

17.61%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

6.45%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0582

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0140

24.00%

$0.0707

13.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0442

76.00%

$0.1959

37.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2572

49.10%

Total per common share

$0.0582

100.00%

$0.5238

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

4.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

7.85%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

12.44%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

5.23%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1001

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.1001

100.00%

$0.5086

46.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4288

38.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1637

14.90%

Total per common share

$0.1001

100.00%

$1.1011

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

7.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

6.51%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

22.53%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

5.43%

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

September- 2023

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0553

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0154

27.80%

$0.0809

13.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0143

25.90%

$0.0146

2.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0256

46.30%

$0.5128

84.30%

Total per common share

$0.0553

100.00%

$0.6083

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1

7.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2

7.68%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3

18.68%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4

6.40%

 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2023

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2023

 