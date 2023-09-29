The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 29, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0037 3.40% $0.0530 4.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0449 41.00% $0.8195 62.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0609 55.60% $0.4415 33.60% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $1.3140 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 8.82% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 7.89% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 25.20% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 7.23% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1152 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1152 100.00% $1.0368 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1152 100.00% $1.0368 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 9.11% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 7.31% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 26.72% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 4.87% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0579 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0003 0.60% $0.0146 2.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0559 96.40% $0.0730 14.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0017 3.00% $0.4335 83.20% Total per common share $0.0579 100.00% $0.5211 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 6.53% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 8.14% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 13.21% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 5.42% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1488 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0576 38.70% $0.3748 22.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0912 61.30% $1.2620 77.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1488 100.00% $1.6368 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 7.58% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 7.47% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 7.00% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 6.23% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1374 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.1156 84.10% $0.6541 43.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0218 15.90% $0.8573 56.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1374 100.00% $1.5114 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 8.86% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 6.58% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 21.05% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 5.49% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0932 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0062 6.70% $0.0621 7.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0870 93.30% $0.3892 46.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.3875 46.20% Total per common share $0.0932 100.00% $0.8388 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 6.20% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 7.87% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 14.70% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 5.25% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0949 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0027 2.80% $0.0295 3.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0922 97.20% $0.2573 30.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.5673 66.40% Total per common share $0.0949 100.00% $0.8541 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 5.99% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 8.69% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 14.96% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 5.80% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0805 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0083 10.30% $0.0443 5.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0052 6.40% $0.0354 4.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0552 68.60% $0.7181 81.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0118 14.70% $0.0877 9.9% Total per common share $0.0805 100.00% $0.8855 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 8.52% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 7.74% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 17.61% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 6.45% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0582 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0140 24.00% $0.0707 13.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0442 76.00% $0.1959 37.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2572 49.10% Total per common share $0.0582 100.00% $0.5238 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 4.50% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 7.85% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 12.44% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 5.23% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1001 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.1001 100.00% $0.5086 46.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.4288 38.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.1637 14.90% Total per common share $0.1001 100.00% $1.1011 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 7.83% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 6.51% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 22.53% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 5.43% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: September- 2023 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0553 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0154 27.80% $0.0809 13.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0143 25.90% $0.0146 2.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0256 46.30% $0.5128 84.30% Total per common share $0.0553 100.00% $0.6083 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 1 7.85% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 2 7.68% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2023 3 18.68% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2023 4 6.40% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2023 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2023 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2023

