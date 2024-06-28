The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2024 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 30, 2024, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1338

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1338

100.00%

$0.9246

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1338

100.00%

$0.9246

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

13.89%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

25.93%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

4.89%

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1523

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0553

36.30%

$0.1821

28.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0970

63.70%

$0.4681

72.00%

Total per common share

$0.1523

100.00%

$0.6502

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

14.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

12.58%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

3.03%

 

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0651

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0702

23.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0651

100.00%

$0.2337

76.90%

Total per common share

$0.0651

100.00%

$0.3039

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

9.99%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.49%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

12.35%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

3.30%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1646

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0251

15.20%

$0.1662

15.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1395

84.80%

$0.9070

84.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1646

100.00%

$1.0732

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

11.44%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

7.56%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

27.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

4.11%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1733

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0753

43.50%

$0.2532

24.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0007

0.40%

$0.6831

66.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0973

56.10%

$0.0973

9.4%

Total per common share

$0.1733

100.00%

$1.0336

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

13.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

7.49%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

27.73%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

3.72%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1058

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0052

5.00%

$0.0255

5.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0532

10.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1006

95.0%

$0.4125

84.00%

Total per common share

$0.1058

100.00%

$0.4912

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

9.97%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.58%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

7.99%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

3.32%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0993

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0026

2.60%

$0.0100

2.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0967

97.40%

$0.4733

97.90%

Total per common share

$0.0993

100.00%

$0.4833

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

10.30%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

9.76%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

3.46%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0992

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0992

100.0%

$0.6009

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0992

100.00%

$0.6009

100.0%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

13.57%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.47%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

26.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

4.28%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0664

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0129

19.40%

$0.0467

15.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0707

23.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0535

80.60%

$0.1900

61.80%

Total per common share

$0.0664

100.00%

$0.3074

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

8.18%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.58%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

6.62%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

3.31%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.1293

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0640

49.50%

$0.1678

22.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2710

35.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0653

50.50%

$0.3203

42.20%

Total per common share

$0.1293

100.00%

$0.7591

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

13.18%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

7.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

28.05%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

3.68%

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

June- 2024

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

$0.0657

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0096

14.60%

$0.0359

8.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0498

75.80%

$0.0498

12.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0063

9.60%

$0.3222

79.00%

Total per common share

$0.0657

100.00%

$0.4079

100.00%

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1

12.03%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2

8.41%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3

23.22%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4

4.35%

 
 
 

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on May 31, 2024

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2024

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2024

including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2024 measured on the dollar value of the

distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2024

 