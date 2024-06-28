The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2024 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 30, 2024, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1338 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1338 100.00% $0.9246 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1338 100.00% $0.9246 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 13.89% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.50% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 25.93% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 4.89% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1523 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0553 36.30% $0.1821 28.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0970 63.70% $0.4681 72.00% Total per common share $0.1523 100.00% $0.6502 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 14.54% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.50% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 12.58% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 3.03% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0651 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0702 23.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0651 100.00% $0.2337 76.90% Total per common share $0.0651 100.00% $0.3039 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 9.99% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.49% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 12.35% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 3.30% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1646 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0251 15.20% $0.1662 15.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1395 84.80% $0.9070 84.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1646 100.00% $1.0732 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 11.44% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 7.56% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 27.06% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 4.11% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1733 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0753 43.50% $0.2532 24.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0007 0.40% $0.6831 66.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0973 56.10% $0.0973 9.4% Total per common share $0.1733 100.00% $1.0336 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 13.22% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 7.49% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 27.73% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 3.72% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1058 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0052 5.00% $0.0255 5.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0532 10.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1006 95.0% $0.4125 84.00% Total per common share $0.1058 100.00% $0.4912 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 9.97% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.58% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 7.99% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 3.32% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0993 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0026 2.60% $0.0100 2.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0967 97.40% $0.4733 97.90% Total per common share $0.0993 100.00% $0.4833 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 10.30% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.53% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 9.76% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 3.46% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0992 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0992 100.0% $0.6009 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0992 100.00% $0.6009 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 13.57% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.47% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 26.12% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 4.28% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0664 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0129 19.40% $0.0467 15.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0707 23.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0535 80.60% $0.1900 61.80% Total per common share $0.0664 100.00% $0.3074 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 8.18% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.58% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 6.62% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 3.31% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1293 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0640 49.50% $0.1678 22.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.2710 35.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0653 50.50% $0.3203 42.20% Total per common share $0.1293 100.00% $0.7591 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 13.18% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 7.53% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 28.05% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 3.68% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: June- 2024 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0657 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the

Fiscal Year-

to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0096 14.60% $0.0359 8.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0498 75.80% $0.0498 12.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0063 9.60% $0.3222 79.00% Total per common share $0.0657 100.00% $0.4079 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1 12.03% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2 8.41% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3 23.22% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4 4.35% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2024 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2024 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2024 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2024

