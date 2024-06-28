The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2024 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 30, 2024, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1338
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1338
100.00%
$0.9246
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1338
100.00%
$0.9246
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
13.89%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.50%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
25.93%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
4.89%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1523
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0553
36.30%
$0.1821
28.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0970
63.70%
$0.4681
72.00%
Total per common share
$0.1523
100.00%
$0.6502
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
14.54%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.50%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
12.58%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
3.03%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0651
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0702
23.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0651
100.00%
$0.2337
76.90%
Total per common share
$0.0651
100.00%
$0.3039
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
9.99%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.49%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
12.35%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
3.30%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1646
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0251
15.20%
$0.1662
15.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1395
84.80%
$0.9070
84.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1646
100.00%
$1.0732
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
11.44%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
7.56%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
27.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
4.11%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1733
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0753
43.50%
$0.2532
24.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0007
0.40%
$0.6831
66.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0973
56.10%
$0.0973
9.4%
Total per common share
$0.1733
100.00%
$1.0336
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
13.22%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
7.49%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
27.73%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
3.72%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1058
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0052
5.00%
$0.0255
5.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.0%
$0.0532
10.80%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1006
95.0%
$0.4125
84.00%
Total per common share
$0.1058
100.00%
$0.4912
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
9.97%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.58%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
7.99%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
3.32%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0993
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0026
2.60%
$0.0100
2.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0967
97.40%
$0.4733
97.90%
Total per common share
$0.0993
100.00%
$0.4833
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
10.30%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.53%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
9.76%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
3.46%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0992
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0992
100.0%
$0.6009
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0992
100.00%
$0.6009
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
13.57%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.47%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
26.12%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
4.28%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0664
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0129
19.40%
$0.0467
15.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0707
23.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0535
80.60%
$0.1900
61.80%
Total per common share
$0.0664
100.00%
$0.3074
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
8.18%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.58%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
6.62%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
3.31%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1293
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0640
49.50%
$0.1678
22.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2710
35.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0653
50.50%
$0.3203
42.20%
Total per common share
$0.1293
100.00%
$0.7591
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
13.18%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
7.53%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
28.05%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
3.68%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
June- 2024
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0657
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Cumulative
% of the Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.0096
14.60%
$0.0359
8.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0498
75.80%
$0.0498
12.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0063
9.60%
$0.3222
79.00%
Total per common share
$0.0657
100.00%
$0.4079
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2024 1
12.03%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 2
8.41%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2024 3
23.22%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2024 4
4.35%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on May 31, 2024
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2024
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2024
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2024 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2024
