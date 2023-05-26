Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Management Teams of Certain Closed-End Funds

Eaton Vance Management (“Eaton Vance”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), announced the portfolio managers of certain funds as follows:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund ( NYSE: EOI) Charles B. Gaffney Douglas R. Rogers Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Charles B. Gaffney Douglas R. Rogers Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Charles B. Gaffney Douglas R. Rogers Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Charles B. Gaffney Douglas R. Rogers Thomas C. Seto* Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Charles B. Gaffney Douglas R. Rogers Thomas C. Seto* Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Charles B. Gaffney Douglas R. Rogers Thomas C. Seto*

Thomas C. Seto is a managing director and head of investment management at Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC, sub-adviser to ETB, ETV and ETW.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’ expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’ confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Additional Information about the Funds

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds; nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of the Funds.

Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

