    EOI   US2782741050

EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(EOI)
09:50:18 2023-05-26 am EDT
15.54 USD   +0.29%
Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Management Teams of Certain Closed-End Funds
BU
04/28Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
03/31Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Management Teams of Certain Closed-End Funds

05/26/2023 | 09:26am EDT
Eaton Vance Management (“Eaton Vance”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), announced the portfolio managers of certain funds as follows:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund ( NYSE: EOI)

Charles B. Gaffney

Douglas R. Rogers

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Charles B. Gaffney

Douglas R. Rogers

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Charles B. Gaffney

Douglas R. Rogers

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Charles B. Gaffney

Douglas R. Rogers

Thomas C. Seto*

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Charles B. Gaffney

Douglas R. Rogers

Thomas C. Seto*

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Charles B. Gaffney

Douglas R. Rogers

Thomas C. Seto*

  • Thomas C. Seto is a managing director and head of investment management at Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC, sub-adviser to ETB, ETV and ETW.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’ expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’ confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Additional Information about the Funds

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds; nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of the Funds.

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 621 M 621 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 66,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 53,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,49
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Edward James Perkin President
George J. Gorman Chairman
Richard F. Froio Chief Compliance Officer
William Hayes Park Independent Trustee
Helen Frame Peters Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON VANCE ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND2.75%621
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.52%10 167
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.74%5 330
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND17.65%3 960
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-6.46%3 723
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.26%3 571
