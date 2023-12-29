The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 29, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.1095

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

September

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.1095

 

100.00%

 

$0.3285

 

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Total per common share

 

$0.1095

 

100.00%

 

$0.3285

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

10.24%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

7.90%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

6.59%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

1.32%

 
      
      

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.1152

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

December

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0050

 

4.30%

 

$1.2718

 

92.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.1102

 

95.70%

 

$0.1106

 

8.00%

Total per common share

 

$0.1152

 

100.00%

 

$1.3824

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

11.34%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

7.25%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

30.32%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

6.64%

 
      

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.0579

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

December

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0046

 

7.90%

 

$0.0222

 

3.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.3398

 

48.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0533

 

92.10%

 

$0.3328

 

47.90%

Total per common share

 

$0.0579

 

100.00%

 

$0.6948

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

7.01%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

8.29%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

13.59%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

7.60%

 
      

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.1488

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

October

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0208

 

14.00%

 

$0.0485

 

16.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0281

 

18.90%

 

$0.1491

 

50.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0999

 

67.10%

 

$0.1000

 

33.60%

Total per common share

 

$0.1488

 

100.00%

 

$0.2976

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

8.33%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

7.72%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

8.03%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

0.64%

 
      

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.1374

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

October

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0092

 

6.70%

 

$0.0139

 

5.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0286

 

20.80%

 

$0.1509

 

54.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0996

 

72.50%

 

$0.1100

 

40.00%

Total per common share

 

$0.1374

 

100.00%

 

$0.2748

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

11.16%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

6.58%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

11.11%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

0.55%

 
      

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.0932

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

December

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0099

 

10.60%

 

$0.0872

 

7.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.5335

 

47.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0833

 

89.40%

 

$0.4977

 

44.50%

Total per common share

 

$0.0932

 

100.00%

 

$1.1184

 

100.00%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

7.11%

 

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

8.00%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

15.29%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

7.33%

 
      

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.0949

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

December

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0048

 

5.10%

 

$0.0421

 

3.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.4316

 

37.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0901

 

94.90%

 

$0.6651

 

58.40%

Total per common share

 

$0.0949

 

100.00%

 

$1.1388

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

7.31%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

8.74%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

17.05%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

8.01%

 
      

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.0805

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

October

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0028

 

3.50%

 

$0.0833

 

51.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0777

 

96.50%

 

$0.0777

 

48.30%

Total per common share

 

$0.0805

 

100.00%

 

$0.1610

 

100.0%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

9.82%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

7.77%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

7.32%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

0.65%

 
      

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.0582

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

December

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0259

 

44.50%

 

$0.1180

 

16.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.3054

 

43.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0323

 

55.50%

 

$0.2750

 

39.40%

Total per common share

 

$0.0582

 

100.00%

 

$0.6984

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

5.96%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

7.90%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

14.29%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

7.24%

 
      

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.1001

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

October

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0003

 

0.30%

 

$0.0004

 

0.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0998

 

99.70%

 

$0.1998

 

99.80%

Total per common share

 

$0.1001

 

100.00%

 

$0.2002

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

10.29%

 

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

6.45%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

11.50%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

0.54%

 
      

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period:

 

December- 2023

   

Distribution Amount per Common Share:

 

$0.0553

   

Distribution Frequency:

 

Monthly

   

Fiscal Year End:

 

October

   

Source

 

Current Distribution

 

% of Current

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0032

 

5.60%

 

$0.0062

 

5.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

 

$0.0000

 

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$0.0521

 

94.40%

 

$0.1044

 

94.40%

Total per common share

 

$0.0553

 

100.00%

 

$0.1106

 

100.00%

      

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1

  

9.52%

 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2

  

7.73%

 

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3

  

8.02%

 

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4

  

0.64%

 
      
      
      

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on November 30, 2023

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2023

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2023

 