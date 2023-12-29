The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2023 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund’s Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund’s December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 29, 2023, and information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.3285
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.3285
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
10.24%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
7.90%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
6.59%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
1.32%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1152
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0050
4.30%
$1.2718
92.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1102
95.70%
$0.1106
8.00%
Total per common share
$0.1152
100.00%
$1.3824
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
11.34%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
7.25%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
30.32%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
6.64%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0579
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0046
7.90%
$0.0222
3.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3398
48.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0533
92.10%
$0.3328
47.90%
Total per common share
$0.0579
100.00%
$0.6948
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
7.01%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
8.29%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
13.59%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
7.60%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1488
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0208
14.00%
$0.0485
16.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0281
18.90%
$0.1491
50.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0999
67.10%
$0.1000
33.60%
Total per common share
$0.1488
100.00%
$0.2976
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
8.33%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
7.72%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
8.03%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
0.64%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1374
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0092
6.70%
$0.0139
5.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0286
20.80%
$0.1509
54.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0996
72.50%
$0.1100
40.00%
Total per common share
$0.1374
100.00%
$0.2748
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
11.16%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
6.58%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
11.11%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
0.55%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0932
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0099
10.60%
$0.0872
7.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.5335
47.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0833
89.40%
$0.4977
44.50%
Total per common share
$0.0932
100.00%
$1.1184
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
7.11%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
8.00%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
15.29%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
7.33%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0949
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0048
5.10%
$0.0421
3.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.4316
37.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0901
94.90%
$0.6651
58.40%
Total per common share
$0.0949
100.00%
$1.1388
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
7.31%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
8.74%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
17.05%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
8.01%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0805
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0028
3.50%
$0.0833
51.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0777
96.50%
$0.0777
48.30%
Total per common share
$0.0805
100.00%
$0.1610
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
9.82%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
7.77%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
7.32%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
0.65%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0582
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0259
44.50%
$0.1180
16.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.3054
43.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0323
55.50%
$0.2750
39.40%
Total per common share
$0.0582
100.00%
$0.6984
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
5.96%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
7.90%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
14.29%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
7.24%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1001
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0003
0.30%
$0.0004
0.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0998
99.70%
$0.1998
99.80%
Total per common share
$0.1001
100.00%
$0.2002
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
10.29%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
6.45%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
11.50%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
0.54%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2023
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0553
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0032
5.60%
$0.0062
5.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0521
94.40%
$0.1044
94.40%
Total per common share
$0.0553
100.00%
$0.1106
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2023 1
9.52%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 2
7.73%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2023 3
8.02%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2023 4
0.64%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on November 30, 2023
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2023
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2023 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2023 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2023
