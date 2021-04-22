Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II : Full Prospectus

Prospectus Supplement

(To Prospectus dated April 22, 2021)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Up to 3,584,261 Common Shares

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (the "Fund," "we," or "our") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company which commenced operations on January 31, 2005. Our primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

The Fund has entered into a distribution agreement dated April 11, 2019 (the "Distribution Agreement") with Eaton Vance Distributors, Inc. (the "Distributor") relating to the common shares of beneficial interest (the "Common Shares") offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus dated April 22, 2021. The Distributor has entered into a dealer agreement, dated April 11, 2019, (the "Dealer Agreement") with UBS Securities LLC (the "Dealer") with respect to the Fund relating to the Common Shares offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Dealer Agreement, we may offer and sell our Common Shares, $0.01 par value per share, from time to time through the Dealer as sub-placement agent for the offer and sale of the Common Shares. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), the Fund may not sell any Common Shares at a price below the current net asset value of such Common Shares, exclusive of any distributing commission or discount.

Prior to March 1, 2021, the Distributor was a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. ("EVC"). On March 1, 2021, Morgan Stanley acquired EVC (the "Transaction") and the Distributor became an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley.

Our Common Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "EOS." As of April 20, 2021, the last reported sale price for our Common Shares on the NYSE was $22.82 per share.

Sales of our Common Shares, if any, under this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus may be made in negotiated transactions or transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), including sales made directly on the NYSE or sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange.

The Fund will compensate the Distributor with respect to sales of the Common Shares at a commission rate of 1.00% of the gross proceeds of the sale of Common Shares. The Distributor will compensate the Dealer out of this commission at a certain percentage rate of the gross proceeds of the sale of Common Shares sold under the Dealer Agreement, with the exact amount of such compensation to be mutually agreed upon by the Distributor and the Dealer from time to time. In connection with the sale of the Common Shares on the Fund's behalf, the Distributor may be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the 1933 Act and the compensation of the Dealer may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.

The Common Shares have traded both at a premium and a discount to net asset value ("NAV"). The Fund cannot predict whether Common

Shares will trade in the future at a premium or discount to NAV. The provisions of the 1940 Act generally require that the public offering price of common shares (less any underwriting commissions and discounts) must equal or exceed the NAV per share of a company's common stock (calculated within 48 hours of pricing). The Fund's issuance of Common Shares may have an adverse effect on prices in the secondary market for the Fund's Common Shares by increasing the number of Common Shares available, which may put downward pressure on the market price for the Fund's Common Shares. Shares of common stock of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from NAV, which may increase investors' risk of loss.

Investing in our securities involves certain risks. You could lose some or all of your investment. See "Investment Objectives, Policies and Risks" beginning on page 20 of the accompanying Prospectus. You should consider carefully these risks together with all of the other information contained in this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus before making a decision to purchase our securities.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Prospectus Supplement or the accompanying Prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Prospectus Supplement dated April 22, 2021