Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust : Prospectus

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the "Trust," "we," or "our") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which commenced operations on January 29, 1999. Our investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. We may offer and sell up to 1,140,894 of our Common Shares, $0.01 par value per share, from time to time through the Dealer as sub-placement agent under this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. Of the 1,140,894 Common Shares, 875,923 have been issued and 264,971 remain available for sale.

The Trust has entered into a distribution agreement dated March 24, 2020 (the "Distribution Agreement") with Eaton Vance Distributors, Inc. (the "Distributor") relating to the Common Shares offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus dated March 29, 2022. The Distributor has entered into a dealer agreement, dated March 24, 2020, (the "Dealer Agreement") with UBS Securities LLC (the "Dealer") with respect to the Trust relating to the Common Shares offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Dealer Agreement, we may offer and sell our Common Shares, $0.01 par value per share, from time to time through the Dealer as sub-placement agent for the offer and sale of the Common Shares. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), the Trust may not sell any Common Shares at a price below the current net asset value of such Common Shares, exclusive of any distributing commission or discount.

Prior to March 1, 2021, the Distributor was a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. ("EVC").On March 1, 2021, Morgan Stanley acquired EVC (the "Transaction") and the Distributor became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley.

Our Common Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "EVN." As of March 24, 2022, the last reported sale price for our Common Shares on the NYSE was $12.01 per share.

Sales of our Common Shares, if any, under this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus may be made in negotiated transactions or transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), including sales made directly on the NYSE or sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange.

The Trust will compensate the Distributor with respect to sales of the Common Shares at a commission rate of 1.00% of the gross proceeds of the sale of Common Shares. The Distributor will compensate the Dealer out of this commission at a certain percentage rate of the gross proceeds of the sale of Common Shares sold under the Dealer Agreement, with the exact amount of such compensation to be mutually agreed upon by the Distributor and the Dealer from time to time. In connection with the sale of the Common Shares on the Trust's behalf, the Distributor may be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the 1933 Act and the compensation of the Dealer may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.

The Common Shares have traded both at a premium and a discount to net asset value ("NAV"). The Trust cannot predict whether Common Shares will trade in the future at a premium or discount to NAV. The provisions of the 1940 Act generally require that the public offering price of common shares (less any underwriting commissions and discounts) must equal or exceed the NAV per share of a company's common stock. The Trust's issuance of Common Shares may have an adverse effect on prices in the secondary market for the Trust's Common Shares by increasing the number of Common Shares available, which may put downward pressure on the market price for the Trust's Common Shares. Shares of common stock of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from NAV, which may increase investors' risk of loss.

Investing in our securities involves certain risks. You could lose some or all of your investment. See "Investment Objective, Policies and Risks" beginning on page 29 of the accompanying Prospectus. You should consider carefully these risks together with all of the other information contained in this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus before making a decision to purchase our securities.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Prospectus Supplement or the accompanying Prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

This Prospectus Supplement, together with the accompanying Prospectus, sets forth concisely information about the Trust that you should know before investing. You should read this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus, which contain important information, before deciding whether to invest in our securities. You should retain the accompanying Prospectus and this Prospectus Supplement for future reference. A Statement of Additional Information ("SAI"), dated March 29, 2022 as supplemented from time to time, containing additional information about the Trust, has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is incorporated by reference in its entirety into this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. This Prospectus Supplement, the accompanying Prospectus and the SAI are part of a "shelf" registration statement that we filed with the SEC. This Prospectus Supplement describes the specific details regarding this Offering (as defined below), including the method of distribution. If information in this Prospectus Supplement is inconsistent with the accompanying Prospectus or the SAI, you should rely on this Prospectus Supplement. You may request a free copy of the SAI, the table of contents of which is on page 60 of the accompanying Prospectus or a free copy of our annual and semi-annual reports to shareholders, obtain other information or make shareholder inquiries, by calling toll-free 1-800-262-1122 or by writing to the Trust at Two International

Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110. The Trust's SAI and annual and semi-annual reports also are available free of charge on our website athttp://www.eatonvance.comand on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). You may also obtain these documents, after paying a duplication fee, by electronic request at the following email address:publicinfo@sec.gov.

Our securities do not represent a deposit or obligation of, and are not guaranteed or endorsed by, any bank or other insured depository institution and are not federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency.

Prospectus Supplement Summary

Prospectus

Prospectus Supplement Summary

The following summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed information included elsewhere in this Prospectus Supplement and in the accompanying Prospectus and in the SAI.

THE TRUST

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the "Trust," "we," or "our") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which commenced operations on January 29, 1999. The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Investments are based on Eaton Vance Management's ("Eaton Vance" or the "Adviser") research and ongoing credit analysis, the underlying materials which are generally not available to individual investors. An investment in the Trust may not be appropriate for all investors, and there is no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective.

THE ADVISER

Eaton Vance acts as the Trust's investment adviser under an Investment Advisory Agreement (the "Advisory Agreement"). The Adviser's principal office is located at Two International Place, Boston, MA 02110. EV LLC ("EV") serves as trustee of Eaton Vance. Eaton Vance and its predecessor organizations have been managing assets of individuals and institutions since 1924 and of investment companies since 1931. Prior to March 1, 2021, Eaton Vance was a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. ("EVC").

On March 1, 2021, Morgan Stanley acquired EVC (the "Transaction") and Eaton Vance became an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley. In connection with the Transaction, the Trust entered into a new investment advisory agreement with Eaton Vance. The agreement was approved by shareholders prior to the consummation of the Transaction and was effective upon its closing. Effective March 1, 2021, any fee reduction agreement previously applicable to the Trust was incorporated into its new investment advisory agreement with Eaton Vance.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), whose principal offices are at 1585 Broadway, New York, New York 10036, is a preeminent global financial services firm engaged in securities trading and brokerage activities, as well as providing investment banking, research and analysis, financing and financial advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley's asset management operations had aggregate assets under management of approximately $1.6 trillion.

Under the general supervision of the Trust's Board, the Adviser will carry out the investment and reinvestment of the assets of the Trust, will furnish continuously an investment program with respect to the Trust, will determine which securities should be purchased, sold or exchanged, and will implement such determinations. The Adviser will furnish to the Trust investment advice and provide related office facilities, equipment and personnel for servicing the investments of the Trust. The Adviser will compensate all Trustees and officers of the Trust who are members of the Adviser's organization and will also compensate all other Adviser personnel who provide services related to research and investment activities to the Trust. Pursuant to the investment advisory agreement,which reflects the Trust's prior fee reduction agreement with Eaton Vance in its compensation terms, the Adviser receives an annual investment advisory fee of 0.400% of the Trust's average weekly gross assets. For purposes of the advisory fee calculation, average weekly gross assets are calculated by deducting accrued liabilities of the Trust except (i) the principal amount of any indebtedness for money borrowed, including debt securities issued by the Trust and the amount of floating rate notes included as a liability in the Trust's Statement of Assets and Liabilities of up to $289,500,000, and (ii), the amount of any outstanding preferred shares issued by the Trust. Accrued liabilities are expenses incurred in the normal course of operations. During periods in which the Trust is using leverage, the fees paid to Eaton Vance for investment advisory services will be higher than if the Trust did not use leverage because the fees paid will be calculated on the basis of the Trust's gross assets, which includes the principal amount of any indebtedness for money borrowed the amount of any outstanding preferred shares issued by the Trust and to a limited extent, the amount of floating-rate notes included as a liability in the Trust's Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

1