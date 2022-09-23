Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust : Proxy Statement

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed proxy card as soon as possible. You may withdraw your proxy if you attend the Annual Meeting and desire to vote at the Annual Meeting.

At this Annual Meeting you will be asked to consider the election of Trustees. The enclosed proxy statement contains additional information.

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (the "Fund"), which will be held in a hybrid format at the principal office of the Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110 and telephonically, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on Thursday, November 10, 2022: The Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card(s) and Shareholder Report are available on the Eaton Vance website at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust, a Massachusetts business trust (the "Fund"), will be held at the principal office of the Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, and telephonically, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) (the "Annual Meeting"), for the following purposes:

To elect four Class I Trustees, Thomas E. Faust Jr., Cynthia E. Frost, Scott E. Wennerholm and Nancy A. Wiser, each to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund. To consider and act upon any other matters that may properly come before the meeting and any adjourned or postponed session thereof.

Any such vote FOR or AGAINST the proposal will also authorize the persons named as proxies to vote accordingly FOR or AGAINST any such adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Board of Trustees of the Fund (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on August 30, 2022 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders of the Fund entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. As part of our effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment at our Annual Meeting, we are pleased to offer our shareholders a hybrid meeting format. Subject to certain requirements discussed herein, shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting in person or telephonically.

If, as of August 30, 2022, you were a holder of record of Fund shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund) and you would like to be provided with the conference call dial-in information to participate in the Annual Meeting, you should email your full name and address to AST Fund Solutions, LLC ("AST") at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and include the Fund name(s) in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting. All requests to participate in the Annual Meeting telephonically must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022.

If you are a record holder of Fund shares and plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, you must show a valid photo identification (such as a driver's license) and attest, in writing, that you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. Please call 1-800-262-1122 for information on how to obtain directions to be able to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

If, as of August 30, 2022, you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and wish to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund name, the number of Fund shares you held and your name and email address. If you would like to be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting, you may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting. All requests to participate in the Annual Meeting telephonically must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022.

If you hold Fund shares through an intermediary and plan to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting in person, you will be required to show a valid photo identification, your authority to vote your shares (referred to as a "legal proxy") and attest, in writing, that you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. As described above, you must contact your intermediary to obtain a legal proxy for your shares.

All shareholders may contact AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with any questions regarding how to attend the Annual Meeting telephonically, and an AST representative will contact you to answer your questions.