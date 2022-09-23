Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust : Proxy Statement
09/23/2022 | 07:21am EDT
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Two International Place
Boston, Massachusetts 02110
September 23, 2022
Dear Shareholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (the "Fund"), which will be held in a hybrid format at the principal office of the Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110 and telephonically, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).
At this Annual Meeting you will be asked to consider the election of Trustees. The enclosed proxy statement contains additional information.
We hope that you will be able to attend the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend and regardless of the number of shares you own, it is important that your shares be represented. I urge you to complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope as soon as possible to assure that your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
Eric A. Stein
Eric A. Stein
President
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE RETURN YOUR PROXY CARD PROMPTLY.
It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed proxy card as soon as possible. You may withdraw your proxy if you attend the Annual Meeting and desire to vote at the Annual Meeting.
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust, a Massachusetts business trust (the "Fund"), will be held at the principal office of the Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, and telephonically, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) (the "Annual Meeting"), for the following purposes:
To elect four Class I Trustees, Thomas E. Faust Jr., Cynthia E. Frost, Scott E. Wennerholm and Nancy A. Wiser, each to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund.
To consider and act upon any other matters that may properly come before the meeting and any adjourned or postponed session thereof.
Any such vote FOR or AGAINST the proposal will also authorize the persons named as proxies to vote accordingly FOR or AGAINST any such adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
The Board of Trustees of the Fund (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on August 30, 2022 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders of the Fund entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. As part of our effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment at our Annual Meeting, we are pleased to offer our shareholders a hybrid meeting format. Subject to certain requirements discussed herein, shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting in person or telephonically.
If, as of August 30, 2022, you were a holder of record of Fund shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund) and you would like to be provided with the conference call dial-in information to participate in the Annual Meeting, you should email your full name and address to AST Fund Solutions, LLC ("AST") at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and include the Fund name(s) in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting. All requests to participate in the Annual Meeting telephonically must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022.
If you are a record holder of Fund shares and plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, you must show a valid photo identification (such as a driver's license) and attest, in writing, that you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. Please call 1-800-262-1122 for information on how to obtain directions to be able to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.
If, as of August 30, 2022, you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and wish to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund name, the number of Fund shares you held and your name and email address. If you would like to be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting, you may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting. All requests to participate in the Annual Meeting telephonically must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022.
If you hold Fund shares through an intermediary and plan to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting in person, you will be required to show a valid photo identification, your authority to vote your shares (referred to as a "legal proxy") and attest, in writing, that you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. As described above, you must contact your intermediary to obtain a legal proxy for your shares.
All shareholders may contact AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with any questions regarding how to attend the Annual Meeting telephonically, and an AST representative will contact you to answer your questions.
The Fund and the Board are closely monitoring developments with respect to COVID-19 and the advice and guidance of public health officials. For that reason, the Board reserves the right to reconsider the date, time and/or means of convening the Annual Meeting. Subject to any restrictions imposed by applicable law, the Board may choose to conduct the Annual Meeting solely by means of remote communications. If the Board chooses to change the date, time and/or means of convening the Annual Meeting, the Fund will announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as additional proxy material. Attendees are also encouraged to review guidance from public health authorities on this issue.
By Order of the Board of Trustees
Jill R. Damon
Jill R. Damon
Secretary
September 23, 2022
Boston, Massachusetts
IMPORTANT
Shareholders can help the Board of Trustees of the Fund avoid the necessity and additional expense to the Fund of further solicitations by promptly returning the enclosed proxy. The enclosed addressed envelope requires no postage if mailed in the United States and is intended for your convenience.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Two International Place
Boston, Massachusetts 02110
PROXY STATEMENT
This proxy statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Trustees of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (the "Fund"). The proxies will be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund and at any adjournments or postponements thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held in a hybrid format on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the principal office of the Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, and telephonically, as discussed further herein. The Annual Meeting will be held for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice. This proxy material is being mailed to shareholders on or about September 23, 2022.
The Board of Trustees of the Fund (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on August 30, 2022 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. As of August 30, 2022, there were 10,879,837 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share ("Common Shares"), of the Fund outstanding. See "Proxy Solicitation, Tabulation and Voting Requirements" below for additional information. Also as of August 30, 2022, to the Fund's knowledge, (i) no shareholder owned more than 5% of the outstanding shares of the Fund, and (ii) the Trustees and executive officers of the Fund, individually and as a group, beneficially owned less than 1% of the outstanding shares of the Fund.
Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date, who have voting power with respect to such shares, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. All properly executed proxies received prior to the Annual Meeting will be voted at the Annual Meeting. Each proxy will be voted in accordance with its instructions; if no instruction is given, an executed proxy will authorize the persons named on the proxy card enclosed as proxies, or any of them, to vote FOR the election of each Trustee. An executed proxy delivered to the Fund is revocable by the person giving it, prior to its exercise, by a signed writing filed with the Fund's Secretary, by executing and delivering a later dated proxy, or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting the shares at the Annual Meeting. Merely attending the Annual Meeting will not revoke a previously executed proxy. If you hold Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker, bank, adviser or custodian), please consult with the intermediary regarding your ability to revoke voting instructions after they have been provided.
We are pleased to offer our shareholders a hybrid meeting format. Subject to certain requirements discussed herein, shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting in person or telephonically.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
1
Proxy Statement dated September 23, 2022
