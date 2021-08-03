Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust : Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Tender Offers

Investor Contact: (800) 262-1122

CERTAIN EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS

ANNOUNCE FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFERS

BOSTON, MA, August 3, 2021 - Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT), Eaton Vance Senior Floating- Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds") each announced today the final results of the Fund's cash tender offer for the following amount of its outstanding common shares (each, a "Tender Offer" and, collectively, the "Tender Offers"). The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on July 30, 2021.

Fund Shares Offered to Purchased Pursuant to the Tender Offer EVG Up to 4,470,149 shares, or 25% of its outstanding common shares EFT Up to 19,931,845 shares, or 50% of its outstanding common shares EFR Up to 18,424,157 shares, or 50% of its outstanding common shares EVF Up to 22,719,965 shares, or 60% of its outstanding common shares

The final results of each Tender Offer, based on a count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for each Tender Offer, are provided in the table below.

Shares Properly Shares Pro-Ration Number of Outstanding Fund Purchase Price** Shares after Giving Tendered to be Purchased Factor* Effect to Tender Offer EVG 8,503,906 4,470,149 52.565832689% $13.3964 13,410,447 EFT 11,568,482 11,568,482 N/A $14.3281 29,804,628 EFR 8,712,234 8,712,234 N/A $14.1136 28,536,830 EVF 20,330,291.438 20,330,291.438 N/A $6.7897 18,301,092.56

*The number of shares to be purchased divided by the number of shares properly tendered.

**Equal to 99% of the relevant Fund's net asset value per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 30, 2021 (the date the Tender Offer expired).

Under the terms and conditions of each Fund's Tender Offer, if the number of shares properly tendered exceeds the number of shares offered to purchase, the Fund will purchase shares properly tendered on a pro-rata basis (disregarding fractional shares). As indicated above, EFT, EFR and EVF will purchase all shares properly tendered and EVG will purchase 52.565832689% of the shares properly tendered.