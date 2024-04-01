Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trustâs primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective. The Trust holds investments in a range of sectors, such as software, health care providers and services, machinery, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, information technology (IT) services, capital markets, hotels, restaurants and leisure, specialty retail and professional services. The Trust invests in floating-rate loans, asset-backed securities, corporate bonds and others. It has investments in the United States, Europe (excluding the United Kingdom), Northern America (excluding the United States), the United Kingdom and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan). The Trustâs investment adviser is Eaton Vance Management.

Sector Closed End Funds