Information Pertaining to Auction Preferred Shares Currently Outstanding

Reflects auction results as of March 28, 2024

  • (1) Subject to adjustment for holidays.

  • (2) Reset date is the date on which the dividend rate for the period goes into effect.

  • (3) "MAX" = maximum applicable rate, "AUC" = auction clearing rate

  • (4) Maximum Rate Methodologies:

A: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 160% B: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 125%

(5) As of February 29, 2024.

