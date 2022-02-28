Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust : Prospectus

Prospectus Supplement

(To Prospectus dated February 28, 2022)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Up to 3,684,154 Common Shares

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the "Trust," "we," or "our") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which commenced operations on November 24, 2003. Our investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. We may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with our primary goal of high current income. We may offer and sell up to 3,684,154 of our Common Shares, $0.01 par value per share, from time to time through the Dealer as sub-placement agent under this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. Of the 3,684,154 Common Shares, 598,319 have been issued and 3,085,835 remain available for sale.

The Trust has entered into a distribution agreement dated November 9, 2021 (the "Distribution Agreement") with Eaton Vance Distributors, Inc. (the "Distributor") relating to the Common Shares offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus dated February 28, 2022. The Distributor has entered into a dealer agreement, dated November 9, 2021, (the "Dealer Agreement") with UBS Securities LLC (the "Dealer") with respect to the Trust relating to the Common Shares offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Dealer Agreement, we may offer and sell our Common Shares, $0.01 par value per share, from time to time through the Dealer as sub-placement agent for the offer and sale of the Common Shares. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), the Trust may not sell any Common Shares at a price below the current net asset value of such Common Shares, exclusive of any distributing commission or discount.

Our Common Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "EFR." As of February 18, 2022, the last reported sales price for our Common Shares on the NYSE was $14.49 per share.

Sales of our Common Shares, if any, under this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus may be made in negotiated transactions or transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), including sales made directly on the NYSE or sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange.

The Trust will compensate the Distributor with respect to sales of the Common Shares at a commission rate of 1.00% of the gross proceeds of the sale of Common Shares. The Distributor will compensate the Dealer out of this commission at a certain percentage rate of the gross proceeds of the sale of Common Shares sold under the Dealer Agreement, with the exact amount of such compensation to be mutually agreed upon by the Distributor and the Dealer from time to time. In connection with the sale of the Common Shares on the Trust's behalf, the Distributor may be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the 1933 Act and the compensation of the Dealer may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts.

The Common Shares have traded both at a premium and a discount to net asset value ("NAV"). The Trust cannot predict whether Common Shares will trade in the future at a premium or discount to NAV. The provisions of the 1940 Act, generally require that the public offering price of common shares (less any underwriting commissions and discounts) must equal or exceed the NAV per share of a company's common stock. The Trust's issuance of Common Shares may have an adverse effect on prices in the secondary market for the Trust's Common Shares by increasing the number of Common Shares available, which may put downward pressure on the market price for the Trust's Common Shares. Shares of common stock of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from NAV, which may increase investors' risk of loss.

Investing in our securities involves certain risks. You could lose some or all of your investment. See "Investment Objectives, Policies and Risks" beginning on page 22 of the accompanying Prospectus. You should consider carefully these risks together with all of the other information contained in this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus before making a decision to purchase our securities.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Prospectus Supplement or the accompanying Prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

