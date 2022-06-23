Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust : Proxy Statement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Two International Place Boston, Massachusetts 02110 June 23, 2022 Dear Shareholder: You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of your Fund, which will be held in a hybrid format at the principal office of each Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110 and telephonically, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). At this meeting you will be asked to consider the election of Trustees. The enclosed proxy statement contains additional information. We hope that you will be able to attend the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend and regardless of the number of shares you own, it is important that your shares be represented. We urge you to complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope as soon as possible to assure that your shares are represented at the meeting. Sincerely, Eric A. Stein Edward J. Perkin Eric A. Stein Edward J. Perkin President President Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE RETURN YOUR PROXY CARD PROMPTLY. It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed proxy card as soon as possible. You may withdraw your proxy if you attend the Annual Meeting and desire to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held in a hybrid format on Thursday, August 11, 2022: The Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card and Shareholder Report are available on the Eaton Vance website at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of each of the above registered investment companies, each a Massachusetts business trust (collectively, the "Funds"), will be held in a hybrid format at the principal office of each Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110 and telephonically, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), for the following purposes: To elect Trustees of each Fund as outlined below: For Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust, four Class I Trustees, Cynthia E. Frost, Valerie A. Mosley, Scott E. Wennerholm and Nancy A. Wiser, to be elected by the holders of the Fund ' s Common Shares and Auction Preferred Shares, voting together as a single class; and For Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, four Class I Trustees, Cynthia E. Frost, Valerie A. Mosley, Susan J. Sutherland and Nancy A. Wiser, to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund ' s Common Shares; and For Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund, four Class I Trustees, Cynthia E. Frost, Valerie A. Mosley, Scott E. Wennerholm and Nancy A. Wiser, to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund ' s Common Shares; and For Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund, four Class I Trustees, Thomas E. Faust Jr., Cynthia E. Frost, Scott E. Wennerholm and Nancy A. Wiser, to be elected by the shareholders of each Fund ' s Common Shares. To consider and act upon any other matters that may properly come before the meeting and any adjourned or postponed session thereof. Although each Fund is holding a separate meeting, the meetings will be held concurrently. Shareholders of each Fund will vote separately. Any such vote FOR or AGAINST a proposal will also authorize the persons named as proxies to vote accordingly FOR or AGAINST any such adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board of Trustees of each Fund (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on May 31, 2022 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders of a Fund entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. As part of our effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment at our Annual Meeting, we are pleased to offer our shareholders a hybrid meeting format. Subject to certain requirements discussed herein, shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting in person or telephonically. If, as of May 31, 2022, you were a holder of record of Fund shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund) and you would like to be provided with the conference call dial-in information to participate in the Annual Meeting, you should email your full name and address to AST Fund Solutions, LLC ("AST") at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and include the Fund name(s) in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting. All requests to participate in the Annual Meeting telephonically must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2022. If you are a record holder of Fund shares and plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, you must show a valid photo identification (such as a driver's license) and attest, in writing, that you have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. Please call 1-800-262-1122 for information on how to obtain directions to be able to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

If, as of May 31, 2022, you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and wish to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund name, the number of Fund shares you held and your name and email address. If you would like to be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Annual Meeting, you may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting. All requests to participate in the Annual Meeting telephonically must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2022. If you hold Fund shares through an intermediary and plan to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting in person, you will be required to show a valid photo identification, your authority to vote your shares (referred to as a "legal proxy") and attest, in writing, that you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. As described above, you must contact your intermediary to obtain a legal proxy for your shares. All shareholders may contact AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with any questions regarding how to attend the Annual Meeting telephonically, and an AST representative will contact you to answer your questions. The Funds and the Board are closely monitoring developments with respect to COVID-19 and the advice and guidance of public health officials. For that reason, the Board reserves the right to reconsider the date, time and/or means of convening the Annual Meeting. Subject to any restrictions imposed by applicable law, the Board may choose to conduct the meeting solely by means of remote communications. If the Board chooses to change the date, time and/or means of convening the Annual Meeting, the Fund will announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as additional proxy material. Attendees are also encouraged to review guidance from public health authorities on this issue. By Order of each Board of Trustees Jill R. Damon Jill R. Damon Secretary June 23, 2022 Boston, Massachusetts IMPORTANT Shareholders can help the Board of Trustees of their Fund(s) avoid the necessity and additional expense to the Funds of further solicitations by promptly returning the enclosed proxy. The enclosed addressed envelope requires no postage if mailed in the United States and is intended for your convenience.