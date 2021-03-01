Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust : Information Concerning APS Auctions and Dividend Rates

Information Pertaining to Auction Preferred Shares Currently Outstanding
Reflects auction results as of February 26, 2021
-
(1) Subject to adjustment for holidays.
-
(2) Reset date is the date on which the dividend rate for the period goes into effect.
-
(3) "MAX" = maximum applicable rate, "AUC" = auction clearing rate
-
(4) Maximum Rate Methodologies:
A: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 150% B: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 125%
(5) As of January 31, 2021.
Disclaimer
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:35:03 UTC.