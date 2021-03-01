Log in
EATON VANCE SENIOR FLOATING-RATE TRUST

(EFR)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust : Information Concerning APS Auctions and Dividend Rates

03/01/2021 | 11:38am EST
Information Pertaining to Auction Preferred Shares Currently Outstanding

Reflects auction results as of February 26, 2021

  • (1) Subject to adjustment for holidays.

  • (2) Reset date is the date on which the dividend rate for the period goes into effect.

  • (3) "MAX" = maximum applicable rate, "AUC" = auction clearing rate

  • (4) Maximum Rate Methodologies:

A: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 150% B: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 125%

(5) As of January 31, 2021.

1 of 1

Disclaimer

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,31 M - -
Net Debt 2020 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -132x
Yield 2020 7,31%
Capitalization 495 M 495 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
EV / Sales 2020 16,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart EATON VANCE SENIOR FLOATING-RATE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON VANCE SENIOR FLOATING-RATE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Payson F. Swaffield President
William Hayes Park Chairman
Richard F. Froio Chief Compliance Officer
Helen Frame Peters Independent Trustee
Thomas Ewart Faust Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EATON VANCE SENIOR FLOATING-RATE TRUST5.58%495
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.53%7 998
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.69%3 678
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.09%2 485
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.15.88%2 375
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.10.12%1 810
