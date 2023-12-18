Investor Contact: (800) 262-1122

Eaton Vance Declares Early Monthly Distributions and Special Distributions for Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

Boston, MA, December 18, 2023 - Eaton Vance closed-end funds (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration - 12/18/2023 Ex-Date - 12/27/2023 Record - 12/28/2023 Payable - 1/15/2024 Monthly Special Fund Ticker Distribution Distribution Total Distribution Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust EFT $0.1180 $0.0396 $0.1576 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust EFR $0.1210 $0.0000 $0.1210 Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust EVF $0.0610 $0.0000 $0.0610

The declaration, record and payment dates of the regular January distributions have been accelerated for each Fund and a special distribution is being paid to shareholders of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to allow each Fund to meet its 2023 distribution requirements for federal excise tax purposes. Each Fund expects to declare its next regular monthly distribution at the beginning of February 2024 for payment in February 2024.

The Distribution Rate at Market Price is based on the Fund's most recent regular distribution per share (annualized) divided by the Fund's market price at the end of the period. Fund distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the cost of financing for Funds that employ leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in a Fund's distributions at a future time.

A portion of the distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. If that is the case, you will be notified in writing. Further information will be available prior to the payment date at funds.eatonvance.com. The final determination of tax characteristics of each Fund's distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to the shareholders.

